Gov. Kevin Stitt approved a $100 million one-time grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to address water, wastewater, and dam rehabilitation infrastructure projects across Oklahoma, to be administered by the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.
The approved funding will be allocated as follows: $10 million for pre-selected dam rehabilitation projects; $40 million for water/wastewater projects by communities with a population greater than 7,000 or to rural water districts with more than 2,300 non-pasture taps, with funding limited to $2 million per applicant and requiring a 50% cost share; and $50 million for water/wastewater projects by communities with a population of 7,000 or less or to rural water districts with less than 2,300 non-pasture taps, with funding limited to $1 million per applicant and no match required.
For questions regarding dam rehabilitation projects, contact dam safety staff. Grant funding for water/wastewater projects is competitive. Project eligibilities and application procedures include eligible entities, eligible projects, and an application/ranking process.
For eligible entities, the grants made available under this program may be obtained by any duly constituted and existing political subdivision of the state, including, but not limited to counties, cities, towns, or the State of Oklahoma; rural sewer and/or water district; public trust; Master Conservancy District; and any other political subdivision of the state.
Eligible projects include a broad range of water, wastewater, and dam projects, including those eligible under the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Water State Revolving Fund, the EPA’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, and certain additional projects, including a wide set of lead remediation, stormwater infrastructure, and aid for private wells and septic units.
Projects will be evaluated to determine eligibility, consistent with the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Final Rule.
For the application/ranking process, the application period for water/wastewater grants is Oct 1 through Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. Documentation is required to apply for a water/wastewater grant.
When preparing to submit an application, individuals need to allow time for the execution/electronic upload of the following documents. An application will be considered incomplete until all documents are submitted to the OWRB. Documents needed by the OWRB include:
• An authorizing resolution signed by the applicant's board.
• A verification form signed by the authorized applicant and certified by an attorney.
• A copy of the applicant’s most recent trust indenture or other organizational documents.
• A copy of the Sam.gov Unique Entity ID verification. The UEI must be in the name of the applicant. If someone does not have an active UEI number, they should begin working on that prior to applying as it can be a lengthy process.
• A list of water use permit numbers if the applicant is permitted through the OWRB to take water.
• A copy of the water purchase agreement if the applicant purchases water from another entity.
• A copy of the rate ordinance of minutes from a meeting establishing applicant’s water and sewer rates.
• Copies of documentation showing all funding is available to complete the project – commitment letters for grants, a bank statement with a letter earmarking funds, etc.
• A copy of the applicant’s engineering report and cost estimate. Procurement of professional services for federal grants must comply with 2 CFR 200 and provide documentation for such.
• If applicable, a copy of the consent order the project is addressing.
• A copy of the applicant’s most recent audit or agreed upon procedures.
Applications will be ranked based on a formula.
All applications will be initially evaluated to determine if the entity and/or proposed project meets the eligibility for funding under the program as discussed above. Each project will be separated by population, or taps for districts, and ranked against other eligible applicants in those categories. Once ranked, the priority list will be made available to all applicants and posted to the webpage. The top ranked projects will proceed to the board for approval based on "Readiness to Proceed" until all the available funding has been obligated.
Each entity selected for funding under this program must meet the following deadlines: the application period opened on Oct. 1 with the application deadline being Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. The construction completion deadline is Dec. 31, 2026, which all funds must be expended by this date.
If an applicant fails to submit a complete application and all supporting documents by the deadline, they will be ineligible for funding under this program. In addition, applicants must demonstrate that a proposed project can meet the deadlines to receive funding. Once approved for funding, any selected entity that fails to meet the deadline may be required to return all unused funds. Unused or returned funds may be reallocated to additional eligible projects.
