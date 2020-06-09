In the midst of an ongoing dispute between Native tribes and Gov. Kevin Stitt over gaming compacts, the governor announced Monday that the U.S. Department of the Interior approved two new deals with the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation.
Many Native tribes in Oklahoma, including Cherokee Nation, have filed suit against Stitt, claiming the gaming compact under which their casinos operate was to renew at the beginning of the year. But Stitt appears to have doubled down on his belief that the compact expired Jan. 1. While the move has raised concerns among tribes that the new compacts will exacerbate the current situation, the governor insists the compacts are "ushering in a new era of prosperity, opportunity, and partnership. …"
"I am extremely pleased to learn that these new compacts have been deemed approved by the federal government," said Stitt. "I appreciate and respect the thoughtful leadership for Chairman Shotton and Chairman Nelson who worked hard to secure fair terms for their citizens, and who contributions throughout the negotiations ensured a more level playing field and modernized gaming market in Oklahoma."
The governor's actions have both tribal nations and Oklahoma legislators worried. The compacts reportedly could allow both tribes to offer sports betting for the first time, but Attorney General Mike Hunter issued an opinion in early May that while Stitt can negotiate compacts with Indian tribes, he "cannot bind the state to any such compact if doing so authorizes activity prohibited by state law or would otherwise be contrary to state law."
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. was quick to reject Stitt's announcement Monday.
"No federal official can give Gov. Stitt the authority he needed to legally bind the state to these compacts, and Interior officials were not willing to say that the compacts were consistent with the provisions of federal law. Instead, the Department of the Interior dodged the question and left the Governor, Comanche Nation, and Otoe-Missouria Tribe looking at months or years of continued litigation. It's hard to see how any of this equals a 'win' for Gov. Stitt or for the citizens of Oklahoma," he said.
Stitt has since asked a federal judge to rule on Hunter's opinion, which has raised concerns from Oklahoma House and Senate leaders. In response, Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat and House Speaker Charles McCall took legal action last week, asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to rule on the matter.
"Federal judges decide matters of federal law, not matters of state law, and at issue is a matter of state law. Asking federal judges to decide a matter of state law is a dangerous intrusion into states' rights," said Treat.
The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association has agreed with the Senate and House leadership and Hunter. The OIGA has actually suspended the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe until at least the end of 2020.
"While we respect the sovereignty of each tribe to take what actions it believes it must on behalf of its citizens, these agreements do not advance the tribal governmental gaming industry in Oklahoma," the Association said in a statement Monday. "On the contrary, the agreements introduce the type of potential instability that existing compacts were designed to avoid and exacerbate the relationship between tribal governments and Gov. Stitt."
