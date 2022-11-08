OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican Kevin Stitt easily won a second term as governor, successfully fending off a late push by Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister.
Stitt had been dogged late in the campaign by growing concern over his school voucher plans, an alliance of powerful tribes that took the unusual step of endorsing his opponent, and millions of dollars in attack ads fueled by dark money groups.
With over 90% of precincts reporting, Stitt won 56% of the vote while Hofmeister took 41%. Libertarian candidate Natalie Bruno and independent Ervin Yen each won over 1%.
Flanked by his family at a Republican watch party, Stitt pumped his fist in the air in victory. He touted his successes in limiting government and protecting traditional family values.
“This really defied natural reasoning,” he told a cheering crowd of supporters. “Today dark money lost, and the people of Oklahoma won. This is proof that God has his hand in a very bright future for the people of Oklahoma.”
He said Oklahoma voters knew the truth and saw through the attack ads.
“In the end, truth won tonight, and we are going to continue to build Oklahoma with strength and vision,” Stitt said.
He pledged to protect rural schools while opening opportunities for students trapped in failing districts.
Stitt has pledged to continue to fight back against special interests that are blocking what he characterizes as common sense reforms. He told voters that he’s kept his campaign promises from four years ago. He’s signed every piece of anti-abortion legislation, including one considered one of the most restrictive in the country.
He’s previously admitted, though, that his first term was marked by public disputes over policy decisions. He fought with doctors over masking requirements, butted heads with school leaders over local control, battled tribes over casino compacts and the fallout of the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision. He’s even been sued by legislative leaders from his own party.
Stitt ally Ryan Walters, who was seeking the state superintendent role, also easily won his race. Walters serves as Stitt’s secretary of education.
“I’m very, very excited to see voters come out,” he said. “And again, I’ve heard it all over the state. I’ve talked to parents and grandparents in every county and they’ve said, ‘Hey, we need a voice. We need our voices empowered,' and that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”
Republicans also won the other statewide races.
Markwayne Mullin will become Oklahoma’s newest U.S. senator, winning an election to fill the seat vacated by Jim Inhofe. James Lankford won re-election to his U.S. Senate seat; Matt Pinnell won a second term as lieutenant governor; Gentner Drummond will be the state’s newest attorney general and Todd Russ, its new state treasurer. Leslie Osborn won another term as labor commissioner while Kim David won her corporation commissioner race.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
