OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Kevin Stitt held a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19, including an extension of the Safer at Home order and the scheduled resumption of elective surgeries.
“Our curve is flattening, and we are making great progress, but now is not the time to take our foot off the gas,” said Stitt. “What we do over the next two weeks will significantly impact what we can do after April 30, and we need to continue to practice physical distancing, washing our hands frequently, and limiting trips to the grocery store and pharmacy.”
During the press conference, Gov. Stitt announced the Safer at Home order has been extended through May 6 for adults over the age of 65 and vulnerable individuals with serious underlying medical conditions, and all elective surgeries are able resume starting April 24.
“We suspended elective surgeries to protect hospital beds in case of a surge and protect PPE for our health care workers who are working hard to treat COVID patients,” said Stitt. “Our hospitals have been great partners with us, but many of them are struggling because our numbers are so low. Because we feel good about our hospital numbers and our PPE, I am announcing today that elective surgeries can resume in nine days on April 24.”
The governor also provided an update on the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model for Oklahoma. The model projects Oklahoma’s peak hospital demand will occur on April 30, and estimates the state will require 882 hospital beds, 218 intensive care unit beds, and 192 ventilators. Oklahoma hospitals currently have 5,887 total beds, 991 ICU beds, and 1,111 total ventilators available for COVID-19 patients.
Additionally, the governor discussed the state’s intention to work with the Department of Health in order to develop a plan to safely and responsibly allow businesses across the state to re-open while also continuing to prioritize the health and safety of Oklahomans.
“There is light at the end of the tunnel, and we will get through this together. For just a little while longer – stay home, stay safe and stay strong,” said Stitt.
