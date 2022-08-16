OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt denied Monday that he’s looking to privatize the state’s veterans home system, but acknowledged that he has had conversations in the past about a plan that could overhaul how thousands of veterans receive long-term care in an effort to give them more options.
However, Joel Kintsel, executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, said Tuesday that he and Stitt had two meetings in 2019 where he was directed by the governor to figure out how to completely privatize Oklahoma’s veterans centers by having a corporation come in to take over.
The only thing that stopped that plan from moving forward, Kintsel believes, was the onset of the pandemic, which left everyone too busy to worry about that. But he said he believes Stitt’s administration is quietly moving forward again with plans to privatize the system. He also said one of Stitt’s latest appointments to the agency’s oversight board is someone with experience buying and selling health care entities.
The state currently operates the long-term, skilled nursing facilities in Ardmore, Claremore, Clinton, Lawton, Norman, Sulphur and Talihina and has plans to open another soon in Sallisaw.
Stitt said “it’s totally, totally not true” that he’s looking to privatize the state’s veterans homes, but said there’s a difference between privatizing the system and giving veterans access to more options and services.
He said Monday that he is interested in expanding care options for Oklahoma’s veterans by allowing them to use the federal money that would typically pay for their state care to instead help pay for care at a private long-term care facility.
“We’ve got some great veteran centers in Oklahoma, but it’s not for everybody,” Stitt said. “If there’s a veteran that’s not getting the care that their family thinks they need for whatever reason, then we want them to take some of the state money that we’re already using and allow them to go to a private facility.”
Stitt said a federal government bill passed in 2014 allows dollars to go wherever a veteran wants. He said states have adopted that federal policy, but Stitt said the state’s Department of Veterans Affairs has not yet implemented the federal guideline.
He said the state’s veterans home system has been sued by families claiming veterans aren’t getting the care they need, so there may be a better fit for those families by allowing those federal funds to be reallocated.
“There’s no need for us to be protective and say, ‘Oh, no, we’re going to trap you in the system even though you don’t like it,’” Stitt said. “Let’s let those veterans have a free market to find the best care that they want. And, it may or may not be in one of our six centers.”
He said nobody should disagree with giving veterans more options. He also said the state Department of Veterans Affairs has employees who are “just career bureaucrats.”
Kintsel said his staff care deeply about the 300,000 veterans who live in Oklahoma, and said they previously investigated Stitt’s idea of “essentially creating a voucher” program for veterans.
Kintsel said federal officials told them it’s not legal for states to use federal funding like that, but there is an existing federal program where veterans can opt to go into a contract nursing home instead of a state-run facility.
He also said Congress has already replaced the 2014 act.
Larry van Schuyver, a veteran and state commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, also recently accused Stitt of having closed-door conversations about “privatizing” the system.
Van Schuyver had served on the state’s veterans commission until Stitt removed him against his wishes in June. Stitt later refilled the post with another appointee. Van Schuyver and other military veterans have sued in an effort to block Stitt’s new appointment.
Van Schuyver said privatization will “harm our veterans.”
Republican state Rep. Logan Phillips, an Army veteran, said he doesn’t support “stripping funding” from Oklahoma veterans facilities to benefit a select few. He said the reality is the “voucher” plan would move money from the public sector to a private entity.
“I think this is a terrible idea,” Phillips said. “Oklahoma is notorious for running down pathways of privatization that causes destruction to public good.”
He said giving “vouchers” to veterans to live in non-veteran facilities would quickly bankrupt the state Department of Veterans Affairs and veterans hospitals, and it would go against what the state agency thinks is best practice.
In a state that ranks No. 1 in veteran suicide, has high opioid addiction rates and is among the top in veteran mental health issues, Oklahoma’s veterans need care from those who specialize in it, and from those who understand how to treat post-traumatic stress disorder, he said.
“Magically, we have a system specifically designed to care for the needs of veterans,” Phillips said. “If you want to be better, you make it better. You don’t dismantle it.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
