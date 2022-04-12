OKLAHOMA CITY — Keeping his vow to sign every anti-abortion bill that crosses his desk, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a measure Tuesday that criminalizes abortions except to save the life of a mother in a medical emergency.
But even before the ink had dried, critics pledged to file a legal challenge to stop it from taking effect. They argued that abortion is a constitutionally protected procedure.
Senate Bill 612 makes it a felony to perform an abortion. Providers convicted of violating the statute could face up to a decade behind bars.
The law takes effect in August.
Stitt said he represents all 4 million Oklahomans, and they overwhelmingly support protecting life in the state.
“We want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country,” he said. “We want to outlaw abortion in the state of Oklahoma.”
Stitt later clarified, though, that he wants to allow the medical procedure in a very limited circumstance to protect the life of the mother.
Stitt said he and Attorney General John O’Connor know the bill will be challenged immediately by “liberal activists from the coast who always seem to want to come in and dictate and mandate and challenge our way of life.”
“The most important thing is to take a stand and protect the unborn and protect life in the state of Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “We believe every life is precious.”
Even as Stitt was signing the measure into law, the Center for Reproductive Rights issued a statement, vowing to challenge the law in court.
In a statement, Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the New York City-based group, said that the U.S. Supreme Court’s failure to stop Texas from nullifying the constitutional right to abortion has emboldened other states to do the same.
“Oklahoma’s total abortion ban is blatantly unconstitutional and will wreak havoc on the lives of people seeking abortion care within and outside the state,” Northup said. “With the Texas six-week ban in place, many people are traveling to Oklahoma to get care. We’ve sued the state of Oklahoma 10 times in the last decade to protect abortion access, and we will challenge this law as well to stop this travesty from ever taking effect.”
O’Connor said 5,000 Oklahoma children are aborted each year, with the consent of the state’s government.
“I look forward to defending this law, Senate Bill 612, and watching it come into law,” he said.
O’Connor also said one of his greatest honors has been to be named as defendant in a Planned Parenthood lawsuit because “it stands for the fact that this is a collision of two worldviews. And our view is that life begins at conception.”
Supporters and critics alike agree that the legislation amounts to one of the strictest regulations in the country, even surpassing a controversial law in Texas that has driven thousands of abortion-seekers to surrounding states.
Since Texas’s Heartbeat Act took effect Sept. 1, banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Planned Parenthood Great Plains health centers saw more than 1,100 patients from Texas from September through December 2021. The group said the overwhelming majority traveled to Oklahoma for abortions. During the same period in 2020, those centers saw just 50 patients from Texas.
Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled Legislature is also advancing a bill similar to Texas’s Heartbeat Act, expected to arrive on Stitt’s desk in the coming weeks.
Supporters and critics alike, meanwhile, are waiting for a much anticipated U.S. Supreme Court ruling later this year that could potentially overhaul the nation’s abortion regulations.
Anti-abortion advocates hope that justices will shift the power to states to craft their own abortion rules, thereby creating a sort of patchwork system where state lawmakers could enact near-total bans or grant near-total access.
Tamya Cox-Toure, executive director of the ACLU of Oklahoma, said in a statement that Tuesday’s bill signing is a “reminder of the immediate threat to our community’s health and reproductive freedom, serving as a placeholder to a rapidly approaching future without access to safe and legal abortion.”
“What politicians have done today is create a state where anybody who can become pregnant is forced to carry out a pregnancy against their will,” she said. “We must continue to fight in the courts, in our state Legislature, in the streets and at the ballot box to guarantee all people have access to the health care they need.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
