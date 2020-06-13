OKLAHOMA CITY – The state will begin a phased-in approach to nursing home and long-term care visitation starting Monday.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health released a series of guidelines attempting to balance the safety of residents more vulnerable to COVID-19 while ensuring their quality of life and dignity, the Governor’s Office said Friday.
“It is important we take a measured and responsible approach to allowing visitors to our nursing homes and long-term care facilities,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said. “This guidance will allow us to continue to protect the health and lives of Oklahomans while allowing them to safely resume valuable interactions with their loved ones.”
As the state slowly reopened over the past month, nursing and long-term care facilities are among the last locations to remain shuttered.
Nursing home reopenings will occur in three phases based on the prevalence of COVID-19 in each facility and surrounding community, the availability of personal protective gear, staffing levels, testing and local hospital capacity, Stitt said.
The first phase focuses on vigilant infection control.
The deadly virus hit nursing homes and long-term care facilities particularly hard. Statewide, the mortality rate of cases associated with those facilities is over 12 percent, state records show.
Oklahoma has reported more than 1,550 cases. Of those, over 190 people have died.
“The Health Department has worked closely with communities and providers on safely easing in visitations for residents at nursing homes and long-term care facilities across Oklahoma,” said Lance Frye, the interim commissioner of health. “Our mission is to support the mental health and quality of life for residents, while also taking into consideration the realities of COVID-19.
Frye said he’s encouraging families reuniting with their loved ones to consider getting tested in advance, to wear masks to their visitation and to follow heightened protocols at the facilities.
All facilities – including assisted living and adult day care – will be required to submit the name, phone number and email of a licensed health professional who will serve as their infection preventionist. That person must have completed a federal training course.
Facilities also must supply a monitoring plan for COVID-19 surveillance, staff training and infection prevention and control practices.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
