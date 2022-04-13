Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...From late tonight to late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Fidler's Bend to near Hanging Rock. Water begins to affect access to Winset Hollow. Road access near the river to residential homes southeast of Chewey Bridge may be compromised. Water impacts 630 Road east of the Cherokee/Adair County line. Extreme turbulence makes the river unsafe for floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 12.6 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&