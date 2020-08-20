Gov. Kevin Stitt's office has announced that the U.S. Department of Interior "deemed approved" the state’s two most recent gaming compacts with the United Keetoowah Band of Oklahoma and the Kialegee Tribal Town, but there may still be a challenge.
"It is a great day as we prepare to partner with the state of Oklahoma in this Class III gaming compact that will be good for Logan County, the state and the United Keetoowah Band,” said UKB Chief Joe Bunch. “Our compact will help provide much needed resources to our tribe and surrounding communities as we continue to develop a robust economy and exercise our tribal sovereignty."
These new gaming compacts double the current fee rate on Class III games, from 6 percent in the 2004 Model Gaming Compact to as high as 13 percent. The compact with UKB included Class II and Class III gaming.
“The U.S. Department of Interior recognizes the state’s good-faith effort to negotiate with Oklahoma tribes in approval of two new gaming compacts that will generate new revenue for public schools in the future and expand economic opportunity for our tribal partners,” said Stitt. “With these new gaming compacts, Oklahoma is ushering in a new era of prosperity, opportunity, and partnership for the state and the tribes.”
The approval followed a 45-day review period, and according to the press release, the tribes can begin operating under the terms agreed to between the parties once the compacts are published in the Federal Register. That is only if the courts do not get involved and rule against Stitt’s actions.
In July, after the DOI "deemed approved" gaming compacts between the state and the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation in June, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled the compacts were invalid under state law. Those compacts are similar to the ones with UKB and KTT, and would have allowed sports betting and house-banked table and card games.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has previously said sports gambling remains illegal under state law.
"It is confusing to us that the U.S. Department of the Interior has allowed the clock to run out and not taken action on these unlawful gaming agreements between Gov. Kevin Stitt and two tribes, United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma and Kialegee Tribal Town,” said Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Chairman Matthew L. Morgan. “The inaction is disappointing and will lead to more costly, time-consuming and needless litigation."
UKB has not operate a gambling facility since its Tahlequah casino was closed in 2013. The tribe is looking to take land into trust in Logan County in order to develop a casino. The tribe may have a fight with that as Reps. Markwayne Mullin, R-Oklahoma, and Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, have introduced federal legislation to prevent any tribe from being able to take land into trust in northeastern Oklahoma without the consent of the Cherokee Nation.
