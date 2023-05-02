OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s governor irked some tribal leaders and lawmakers Tuesday by vetoing a popular bill that would have guaranteed Indigenous students the right to wear tribal regalia at school graduation ceremonies.
Lawmakers had been trying for three years to enshrine the right into law because they said some Oklahoma public schools are still trying to bar Native American students from wearing tribal regalia despite it being part of their culture or part of a federally protected religious belief.
State Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, who co-authored Senate Bill 429, said he expected Gov. Kevin Stitt to sign the bill after it cleared the state Legislature almost unanimously. Luttrell said he’d also previously told the Republican governor that the bill was one of the priorities of the Native American Caucus that Luttrell co-chairs.
Luttrell, a Cherokee Nation citizen, said there’s no consistency across the state as to how public schools handle students wearing tribal regalia at official ceremonies.
“Something that the tribes have asked for is a statewide consistent policy that respects the heritage of the Native American students,” Luttrell said. “It’s important that they not be discriminated against and prevented from sharing their heritage and showing their pride in their Native heritage at their graduation.”
He’s urging his colleagues to overturn the veto.
In his veto message, Gov. Kevin Stitt said nothing in state law prevents students from wearing tribal regalia, but argued school districts should be allowed to set the dress code at official graduation ceremonies.
“In other words, if schools want to allow their students to wear tribal regalia at graduation, good on them: but if schools prefer for their students to wear only traditional cap and gown, the Legislature shouldn’t stand in their way,” Stitt wrote.
He also wrote that the state Constitution prohibits legislation applicable to one person or class of persons.
“Should this bill become law, the proverbial Pandora’s box will be opened for other groups to go over the heads of local superintendents and demand special favor to wear whatever they please at a formal ceremony,” Stitt wrote. “Simply put, this decision rests with local school districts, not state government.”
Chuck Hoskin Jr., Cherokee Nation principal chief, said in a statement that Oklahoma law protects the rights of students to wear tribal regalia, but the bill would have simply made those rights more clear so that public school administrators don’t mistakenly violate them.
“With this legislation, Gov. Stitt had an opportunity to support religious freedom and families honoring their kids' high school accomplishments. Instead, he's chosen more division and insults to his Native American constituents,” Hoskin said.
State Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, the bill’s Senate co-author, said Oklahoma has the highest number of Native American students attending public school in the country. Over 130,000 Native American students attend public schools, State Department of Education statistics show.
“Oklahoma has a unique responsibility to students that are Native American, and we have a unique opportunity to preserve an important part of American history by how we treat our students that have Native American ancestry that they’re trying to bring forward to this rite of passage,” she said.
Boren said Stitt’s veto message highlighted the bill’s necessity. Some districts, she said, are “very resistant” to honor and recognize Indian heritage, and state intervention is needed.
She said one Indigenous educator she met recently recounted how a female student in Pawnee last year had the police called on her for wearing tribal regalia.
She said it’s totally appropriate to honor Native elders who “kept alive and persisted through unimaginable obstacles and suffering.”
Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said the bill is “not controversial.”
“This is a popular, common-sense measure with no costs for the state or schools,” he said in a statement. “We hope the House and the Senate will quickly override the veto to provide more freedom for Oklahoma students who want to honor their heritage.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.