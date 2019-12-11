Stocking stuffers make ideal last-minute gifts

For some households, the stockings are just as important as the gifts on Christmas Day. From candies to gifts, a lot of joy can be stuffed in the traditional hanging sock.
Small figures from a favorite TV show or movie are widely available and fit neatly into a stocking. These can include the trendy characters, such as Shopkins or Hatchimals, to "retro" action figures fondly remembered by those who haven't been kids in decades, such as G.I. Joe or Star Wars. Some of the newer types come in bling bags or surprise boxes, so a shopper doesn't have to worry about picking out the characters.
Hot Wheels and similar small vehicles go for all ages, too. The kids may want to roll them on a homemade track, while older folks may collect them in unopened packages.
"One of my sons is big on Mustangs, so I get him the new Hot Wheels when they come out," said David Masterson-Young, Walmart department manager.
Those who may not know teams or players, but know a person's favorite sport, might want to get a sports card grab bag from Tiger Sports Cards. Currently offered are baseball, football, and basketball cards.
"You don't know what you're getting, but I try to make sure they're getting their money's worth," said Mike West, owner of Tiger Sports Cards.
Packs of trading or gaming cards are also popular.
"Getting a booster pack or seven is a great stocking stuffer," said Start owner Adrien Nong.
He also mentioned "fancy dice" for tabletop gamers.
Small trinkets don't have to be mass-produced. Handmade items - such as string bracelets, wire rings, note cards, bookmarks, or even slime - can bring smiles and memories. If the gifter is not crafty, many of those items can be purchased from local artists.
Tahlequah Creates has a wide range of handmade smaller items, and supplies to make some items can be found at Whimsy House of Beads in town.
Popular items to stick in a stocking from area shops include bath bombs, hair scrunchies or elastic holders, coin purses, lip balms, and novelty socks.
Amy Carter at Vivid Salon and Boutique recommended selecting from the shop's bracelet basket, which has a variety of bead colors, or picking a charm to add to a bracelet a loved one owns.
Magnets, notebooks, and small bags with funny - or mature-themed - sayings are useful and memorable.
For those who are hard to buy for, gift cards and certificates are always in style and just the right size for a stocking. While big box stores have racks of cards for other stores or online shopping, local shops and restaurants often offer cards or certificates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.