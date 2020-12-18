Stocking stuffers offer chance to personalize

For some families, opening the stockings is a Christmas morning ritual, and often they are filled with fun or tasty surprises. Parents often slip in some healthy options, too.
In a Facebook thread, many local parents listed some of their go-to stocking fillers, including: socks, travel-size hygiene items, dice or card games, mini brain teaser games, small flashlights, lip balm or gloss, hair ties or scrunchies, bath bombs, pens and pencils, toy cars, small building sets, toothbrushes, nuts, fruit, candy, scratch-off lottery tickets, cash, and gift cards.
This year, they will be adding in face masks.
Small jewelry, such as rings or earrings, can fit into a stocking. These choices could be fun, plastic pieces for kids or expensive surprises for an older person.
Chris Barnhart at Workman's said some items he has seen people buy include stocking caps, or beanies; socks, both practical and fun; and locally made car air fresheners. The ones Workman's has by the register are made in Tahlequah and Stilwell, and have scents such as leather, creme brulee, strawberry, and "leather and lace." They come in a variety of designs, like cows or horse heads.
Those who enjoy scented products may like to receive some Outlaw Soaps carried at Two Guns Leather. The line features soaps, lotions, solid cologne in a tine, and more.
"They make great stocking stuffers. They are all natural and have unique smells," said Osceola Red Shirt. "The solid cologne lasts a long time. It doesn't burn, and you can't overspray it. You can keep it in your pocket."
Some of the "manly" scents include Fire in the Hole and The Gambler, which has hints of orange, cinnamon, and bourbon.
Other items there that could fit in a stocking include the Field Notes notebooks and covers, leather eyeglass cases, and snap pouches for cards or coins.
For the beer lover's stocking, gift-givers could consider a membership to the Kroner & Baer Beer Club, which would be valid Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2021. Members will get a Kroner & Baer Pub T-shirt, a 20-ounce "Members Only" mug for every beer purchased throughout the year; two beer-tasting events; and a free catered meal night with one guest included. Normally, the draft beer is served in 16-ounce mugs. For the beer tastings, the club will receive notice a few weeks prior to each event.
Owner Chris Whytal said they limit the club to 40 people.
"We only sell them until the end of January. They can be purchased through our Square site, which is accessible by our website or Facebook page," said Whytal.
Another unusual gift that keeps on giving is a Super Spray Car Wash No. 2 monthly unlimited washes membership.
"We have gift cards for $25 that can be activated for a one-month membership. Then, if the person does not want to continue the membership, they can stop it at any time," said Doyle Zimbelman, owner. "It's a great opportunity to save money as you move forward. We have three wash packages to pick from and you can go through the wash once per day per car."
