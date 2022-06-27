The skateboarding culture has grown tremendously in Tahlequah over the years, creating a family-like atmosphere that is welcoming to anyone and is far removed from the stigma that once plagued the sport years ago.
In 2020, skateboarding even made its debut in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
On Sunday, that atmosphere was present at Tahlequah Skate Jam, as family and friends offered words of encouragement to skaters who made multiple attempts to showcase their skills and feverishly cheered when they did.
"It's about getting out there and having a good time," said Wyley Henson, Avenue Skateshop owner. "No one skates the exact same; everyone has their own style and ways of expressing themselves through skateboarding."
Presented by Avenue Skateshop, Fog Skate Co., and Plug Skateboards, the event brought 52 skaters from all over to participate in the event at the Tahlequah Skate Park.
According to a previous Daily Press article, the competition started when Blindside Skateshop owners Devin Ashing and David Camden started a benefit contest. As the skate scene has grown in Tahlequah, the event evolved into Skate Jam.
Blindside Skateshop was sold to Henson and turned into Avenue Skateshop. Camden started FOG Skate Co., and with the help of Cody Hogshooter, owner of Plug Skateboards, Camden, Henson, and Hogshooter continue to promote skateboarding in Tahlequah by launching events like Skate Jam, the Avenue Skateshop Costume Contest, and the Plug Back to School Bash.
These individuals, as well as several local skaters, were instrumental in encouraging the city to construct the park that is there today with the features that attract so many from all over such as a variety of ramps, staircases, handrails, and quarter pipes.
Construction of the new and current skate park was approved with a tie-breaking vote from former Mayor Jason Nichols during a Sept. 5, 2017, city council meeting. Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long and former Ward 4 Councilor Joshua Bliss voted against the bid, citing "budgetary concerns."
With the same voting outcome at a Nov. 6, 2017, city council meeting, councilors approved turning the old city pool into a bowl feature next to the skate park.
Henson said events such as Tahlequah Skate Jam help bring people to Tahlequah, and are a good way to encourage people to get out and exercise.
Based on their experience at Tahlequah Skate Jam, skaters ranging from ages 6 to 35 were placed into one of three categories: beginner, intermediate, or advanced. Two competed in the women's category.
The categories were broken down into groups of three to five skaters. Skaters in the beginner and intermediate categories were given three minutes to showcase their skills. Advanced skaters were given two 60-second runs. Contestants were judged individually on their tricks, consistency, creativity, and style.
"It's really about challenging yourself and pushing yourself and being consistent," Henson said. "That's something I look at in all categories."
In the beginner category, Henson said the judges look more at whether the skater is having a good time, staying on the board, and doing tricks.
Participating in his first competition, Drexel Harkey, 12, Tahlequah, said skateboarding was about having fun.
"You can get hurt and just get right back up. I can't really do good tricks yet, but I'm working on a heel flip," he said. "I started when I was 10 but didn't really feel like skateboarding. I picked it back up in February. It's a good way to travel, and I was walking down this way to school every day, anyway, so I might as well come down here to the skate park and just have fun."
With intermediate, Henson said the judges look more at the skaters' use of the obstacles at the park, while in the advanced category, judges look more at their use of the entire skate park.
Yasiah Benjamin, 27, San Antonio, who was in the advanced category, heard about Tahlequah Skate Jam while participating in a contest in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
"Some of the people from the contest here today were there, and they told me to come here," he said. "I'm actually on my way to Missouri to help out a friend build a facility, and this was on the way."
Benjamin said he has been skating for 12 years and enjoys the freedom and independence skateboarding offers.
"I've been around it; my brother was doing it in our driveway with our neighbor friends, so I guess I gravitated toward it. I liked it, so kept skating," he said. "It's a lot like art. There's a sport aspect to it, which I like, but you can kind of go your own way with it. It's challenging; you use your imagination and it's creative."
