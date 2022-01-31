As February opens up, locals are hoping weather and Omicron numbers allow for events to take place, including a stomp dancing skirt class, the Erotic Art Show, the SweetArt Walk by Tahlequah Main Street Association, and a fundraiser for Skylar Green at Dewain’s Place.
The stomp dancing skirt class is being organized by Tahlequah Creates, hosted by Kathy Tibbits, a Cherokee artist, and will be held on Feb. 3 from noon to 5 p.m. Participants must RSVP as soon as possible, as supplies and space is limited, by calling 918-797-5016.
Attendees will make traditional stomp dance skirts, which hold particular religious and traditional value to Cherokee people. These kinds of skirts are worn by Cherokee women in traditional dances, and as they pray. They were worn prior to the time Cherokees came to what is now Oklahoma on the Trail of Tears.
“It has design features that make it suited for traditional Cherokee dance,” said Tibbits. “The ruffles are staged right above the knees.”
The placement of the ruffle helps women dancing so the skirt does not interfere with shaking shells, which are placed along the thighs.
“I started making these for myself and friends about 15-20 years ago. I don’t stomp dance anymore, but I used to. It is a part of my tradition and faith,” she said.
It is traditional for women to make their own stomp dance skirts, or to have someone close make it for the wearer.
Tibbits said women traditionally place a border at the bottom of the skirt. She likes to add her own flair, which is not always traditional.
The event will take place at Tahlequah Creates on 215 N. Muskogee Ave. Tibbits will purchase materials for those who sign up. The cost is $50. Those who want to bring their own material will receive a $30 discount for the event.
Tahlequah Creates will also be hosting Tahlequah’s Erotic Art Show on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents will be able to visit and acquire art that is not typically available other times of the year.
“It has been in a frat house living room, the Iguana [Cafée], and The Branch. Since Tahlequah Creates has been open, we have welcomed the Erotic Art Show,” said Tibbits.
This show is suitable for mature audiences only.
On Thursday, Feb. 10, Tahlequah Main Street Association will host SweetArt Walk by Main Street, which will cost $15 a person and will run from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Locals will have the opportunity to visit different art vendors and sip on wine and eat chocolate. Tahlequah Creates will run an acrylic pour painting demonstration, where attendees will be able to make a piece of pour paint art for $10. Shopping will include cards, handmade soap, cloth masks, and prints of local landmarks. Live music will be provided by Scott Lawrence and Friends.
Tahlequah Creates will also host songwriter Eddie Glenn for a Friday Night House concert series on Friday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a night of music, with a $10 recommended donation at the door.
