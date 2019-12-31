Stone discusses time in county, life out of it

Paul Stone moved to Tahlequah in June 1983 to give his family a better life.
"I moved there because I told my dad that I was taking a job in sales and quitting work in production offshore in the Gulf. My wife was expecting our first child and I didn't want to raise him six months out of the year," said Stone, 60. "He called me two days later and told me he wanted to hire me for sales, and that my mother wanted her grandbaby near her. I took him up on his offer and moved and took the job."
He started in sales with the Tahlequah Daily Pictorial Press.
Stone is a past president of the Sertoma Club; a Rotary member and former board member; he helped co-found the Jaycees; was active in the Chamber of Commerce and committees; and is one of the founding members of Save the Illinois River.
"I also organized fundraisers for the Camp for Exceptional Children. I coached and umpired little league games and organized crawfish boils at The Big Apple," said Stone. "I also wanted to build a statue of Mr. Ed on the Chamber grounds. That didn't go over too well."
The Bertha Parker Bypass was completed while Stone lived in Tahlequah.
"We worked hard on the economic development committee to bring in jobs while maintaining our tourism appeal," he said.
In the summer of 1987, Stone left Tahlequah to accept the publisher's position at the Poteau News and Sun.
"I left after a year to take a sweat equity ownership offer to publish the Lincoln County News," he said. "I was recruited by a headhunter for an executive position with The Berry Co., The BellSouth Real Yellow Pages. The job was out of New Orleans, and it gave us an opportunity to move back home near my wife's parents."
Stone currently lives in Lake Arthur, Louisiana, and owns HOODZ of Acadiana, a commercial kitchen exhaust cleaning business which serves southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas.
"It's in the heel of the boot of Louisiana and is known as the gateway to the marsh, that stands between Lake Arthur and the Gulf of Mexico," he said. "It's in the heart of Cajun Country or Acadiana."
The people and the parties they threw at the Big Apple are some of what Stone misses most about Cherokee County.
"We had fun times on the Pontoon boat on the Lake, floating and fishing the Illinois River and listening to musicians on Baron Fork Creek," said Stone.
He did make a trip in early 2000, and had some buttermilk with John Reid, Leon Briggs and Dan Garber at Ned's in downtown Tahlequah.
"I was only there for a few hours, so I couldn't say what changed," he said. "We aren't far from retiring. Western Arkansas and Northeastern Oklahoma are on our lists of places we would like to build a cabin. Who knows? I may be back one day. Tell Ned's to keep the buttermilk chilled."
