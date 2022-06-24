Stopp named to Leadership Oklahoma Board of Directors

OKLAHOMA CITY – Leadership Oklahoma recently named Michael Stopp to its board of directors.
Stopp serves as president and CEO of SevenStar Holdings, a company he founded in 2020 to help Native American-owned companies thrive in ever-competitive markets.
From 2016-2020, Stopp served as chief of staff for the U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin. A proponent for athletics, the new Leadership Oklahoma board member was appointed as Oklahoma athletic commissioner by Gov. Kevin Stitt in 2020.
A citizen of the Cherokee Nation, he is one of five members of the Native American Working Group for Major League Baseball’s Atlanta Braves, which is an initiative to promote Native American culture and build professional relationships within the sports community. He serves as a board member on the 7G Foundation, an initiative that empowers Native American entrepreneurs, coaches, and tribal leaders through education, athletics, culture, and real-world support.
Stopp is a member of Leadership Oklahoma Class XXXII, Leadership Native Oklahoma Class II, and Tahlequah Leadership Class XVI.
“Leadership Oklahoma is the premier organization in the state that brings together leaders from all sectors to solve some of the most pressing issues facing Oklahoma,” said Stopp. “It is a real honor to be recognized by this group as a leader and to be invited to be a board member to help guide the organization over the next two years.”
Stopp’s term begins July 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.