Last-minute Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers have started appearing in shopping baskets all across Cherokee County, and local merchants have some ideas for procrastinators.
Amy Carter, owner of Vivid Salon and Boutique, said they have several items that are perfect to be used as stocking stuffers and last-minute gifts.
“I think when people are shopping for last-minute gifts, there are two kinds of people,” said Carter. “There’s the person, like me, who actually waits until the last minute, and then there’s the last minute ‘I have to have a bunch of little things for stockings.’”
Some of the items are centered on self-care, such as lotions and bath care sets. Carter finds these gifts to be quality spur-of-the-moment gifts, as they shows recipients the givers care about them and their health.
For men, Carter said, stocking stuffers are not from one set area. She said some popular stocking stuffers for men are solid cologne, multi-tools, knife sets, and miniature golf-putting sets.
Vivid also carries stocking stuffers that can be used for protection, which is a gift that seems to be popular all year long. Carter mentioned pepper spray, emergency escape hammers, and personal alarms.
“It’s not because anyone’s more scared than usual. This isn’t something that is a new big seller,” said Carter. “It’s very hard to tell [what they are] because they are blingy. So a personal alarm that might be over 100 decibels, looks like a glittery heart hanging from your keychain. The same is with the Bling Stings; the actual pepper sprays are pretty, so you’re not looking at them as if they’re a weapon.”
Some of the gift ideas fall on the humorous side, such as coasters, tea towels, and socks with funny sayings, which places like Tahlequah Drug Co. are also carrying.
Shannon Gower, owner of Tahlequah Drug Co., said they have several pieces of jewelry and items, such as beaded lanyards and earrings, that would work as stocking stuffers for adults.
Gower said the store also has children's gifts that can be used as either stocking stuffers or last-minute gifts, such as Lego sets, various game sets, and puzzles.
Pieces of decorative dinnerware, such as plates and mugs, are 11th-hour items that tend to go fast closer to Christmas Eve.
For people who want to fill stockings with nostalgia, Gower said they have old-fashioned candy and games, like marbles. She believes people like to buy the older-looking items because they are more unique.
“I think it’s because everybody likes the old candy because you don’t see it much anymore,” said Gower. “It’s not what you’re going to be able to check out at Walmart or at Casey’s when you’re getting gas. It’s just different.”
Gower said while they often sell scarves for women, beard kits and beard oils are easy buys for men.
Christian Cruz, a manager at Tahlequah Lumber Col, said they have several other beard- and self-care items for men, including Busch beer soap.
“When it comes to guys, we’re not really shopping around for beauty products, but they see this and they’re like, ‘OK. I can grab one of each of these, and now that’s my whole beard routine just all in one,” said Cruz.
Cold shower face and body wipes are another small stocking stuffer the store sells, which is made to keep campers clean while roughing it.
Cruz said they have received a new product this year he suspects will be popular in stockings, called Perfect Bungee, which is UV-resistant and does not allow for the rubber to shred or peel.
“They’ve really kind of reinvented the bungee cord,” said Cruz.
Tactical knife sets with windproof plasma lighters and a keychain make for a bundled present Cruz recommends for stocking stuffers, and seasonings are another practical suggestion.
“We do sell a lot of seasonings and spices whenever it comes to if they’re buying a grill, or say they bought a grill last year. This is something that really reinvigorates that hobby for you,” said Cruz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.