Students and staff at Northeastern State University know it's impossible to understand American history without a knowledge of Black history. People of color have contributed to the society and culture of America since its inception, and to honor Black History Month, NSU students are holding events to honor the legacies of Black people throughout time.
On Feb. 1, the Association of Black Collegians at NSU, in collaboration with the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, kicked off the month with Black History Showcase, wherein students learned about history makers in the Black community. On Feb. 2, ABC held an interest meeting, and on Feb. 8, ABC with Northeastern Activities Board held Roll Bounce at the Tahlequah Skatehouse, where students and the public got to dress in their best ‘70s outfits to win prizes.
On Feb. 15, ABC will host a hypnosis show in the Webb Auditorium from 7-8:30 p.m. NSU’s Soul Food Dinner fundraiser is held every year to raise money for scholarships and grants, and will be Feb. 23 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. On Feb. 24, the public is welcome to attend Poetry and Chill, and anyone can sign up to read poetry or perform.
Kasey Rhone, coordinator of the NSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion, believes it is important to teach Black history, and not just slavery.
“Learning Black history is important because Black history is American history, and it’s also world history. It is important to learn about everyone’s contributions to society,” said Rhone.
She said Black people have also significantly contributed to the city of Tahlequah.
On Feb. 18, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the NSU Alumni Association will welcome Black alumni to speak to students, faculty, and staff about their experience in helping to desegregate Tahlequah.
“They petitioned President [Harrell E.] Garrison [in the 1970s]. Black citizens took it upon themselves to better their country, not just for themselves, but for everyone. That’s so important to learn about and celebrate,” said Rhone.
Neriah Wharry, president of ABC, is excited about Black History Month because it spotlights the contributions of Black Americans.
“A lot of people aren’t really familiar with Black history beyond what is taught about slavery. There’s so much more than that. Black History Month is a month of celebration to showcase the talent and excellence of Black people,” said Wharry.
The Riverhawk lunch is open to everyone, and alumni from the 1960s and ‘70s will speak about a list of grievances they gave to Garrison about how they were being treated. They will also talk about the contributions of the African American Student Union, which preceded ABC, and how its members initiated Greek life on campus for Black students.
This year, ABC and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion want to emphasize positive moments in Black history.
“We are celebrating Black joy and memory. It is important to celebrate the positive aspects, and not just the hard ones. We want to highlight the joyful experience of being Black,” said Rhone.
On Feb. 15, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion will also host The Crown: Black Hair in the Workplace, Panel Discussion with Career Services, during which panelists will address professional attitudes about Black hair. Rhone explained that many workplaces view the natural hair of Black people as unprofessional, which pressures many to cut their hair short, or spend time, money, and resources to straighten it.
“The military has changed its policy to accommodate natural Black hair,” said Rhone, who intentionally wears her hair naturally to support Black students. “One day, I might have blonde braids, and another day, I may have an afro. I do it to let students know I can look like this and be a professional.”
For more information about this, and other events, visit https://www.facebook.com/nsudiversityandinclusion.
