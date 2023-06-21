Visitors young and old alike enjoyed tales storied and new at a Cherokee Nation cultural event on June 14.
Choogie Kingfisher is a Cherokee cultural educator and storyteller, as well as an actor. Kingfisher was the second in the Stories on the Square’s series, following Sammy Still’s performance on June 14.
According to Travis Owens of CN Cultural Tourism, these summer performances are “one of folks’ favorites” and take place on Wednesdays at the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion. Kingfisher’s performance drew a crowd of adults and children, some even traveling to the event from as far as Broken Arrow. After the stories, kids were invited to paint garden rocks in a make-and-take craft activity.
Kingfisher spun several stories Tuesday morning, including a continuation of “The Three Little Pigs” told to him by his grandmother that he has “never heard anyone else tell.” Kingfisher also played various different flutes for the crowd.
In one of his traditional tales, Kingfisher told the story of how a man, praying for aid for his community, mets Selu the Corn Mother. Choogie described how Selu appeared before the man, emerging from a beautiful plant.
“I am an answer to your prayer. Because you pray for your people, not for yourself, I come as an answer. I’ve come to teach you,” said Kingfisher. “Every song that I teach you, every word that I say, listen and learn so that you may take these things back for your people.”
Selu taught the man how to use these songs, songs for hunting, gathering, planting, fishing, for babies and elders, and more.
“Now take the ears of this plant and go plant it for your people, and you will always have food,” said Kingfisher.
Kingfisher said the man then called the people from each direction and taught them the songs, what to use them for, and how to plant the corn.
“Today, we still have some of these songs, found in families, found in communities, found here in Oklahoma, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky – the places were our people used to be,” he said. “It always makes my heart happy when I heard the songs.”
Kingfisher said his grandfather used to have a big garden full of vegetables.
“And whenenver I would help him, he would always sing those songs, and every time he would sing those songs, I would see those plants growing. He feed not only our family, but our community. He fed anyone who was hungry,” he said.
Kingfisher implored his audience to learn these songs if they ever hear them and teach them if they know how to use them.
“Everything makes who are as a Cherokee people – our language, our songs, our stories. It’s not just the color of our skin, but who we are,” he said.
What’s next
Next in June’s Stories on the Square lineup is Tonya Still on June 28 with a cornhusk flowers craft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.