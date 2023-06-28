Due to storms causing power outages in Tulsa, the Cherokee Nation run-off ballots for Districts 1 and 3, for Cherokee County, and District 8, Adair County, which were mailed on June 20, have been delayed.
The Cherokee Nation Election Commission urges voters, once they receive their ballots, to properly execute them and get them back in the mail as soon as possible.
To ensure a ballot is received on time, absentee ballots may also be delivered to the Election Commission Office in Tahlequah during the early walk-in days of July 1, 4-6, or on Election Day on July 8 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Those who requested absentee ballots, but did not receive them, have the option of voting a challenge ballot by going to any of the early walk-in days or their precinct on Election Day.
