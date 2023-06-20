A storm that raged through much of Oklahoma Saturday, June 17, left many thousands of homes and businesses without power, although in Cherokee County, the outages were minimal.
On June 18, Lake Region Electric Cooperative reported that significant damage took place on electrical lines, including 32 broken poles and downed trees. Over 2,500 households were without power at 7 a.m. on June 18. According to LREC, all members who could receive power had it restored on June 19.
Several trees were reported downed in the area, but the most severe damage occurred in Tulsa and neighboring counties.
Public Service of Oklahoma said it expects to restore power to most the impacted customers by the evening of Saturday, June 24. The company reported that 90 mph wind gusts “ripped through the area over the weekend,” causing more than 204,000 PSO customers being without power. On June 20 at 11:30 a.m., about 135,000 people were still without power, PSO said.
Between June 20 and 5 p.m. on June 24, the power is expected to be completely restored in Tulsa, Wagoner, Creek, and parts of Rogers County, although many residents in those areas are back online. Restorations were expected for Mayes, Delaware, Craig, Osage, and portions of Rogers County between June 20 and 5 p.m. June 21.
According to multiple reports, several residents from Tulsa have been making their way to Tahlequah to get fuel after the supply chain was halted. Others booked hotel rooms in Oklahoma City, saying all Tulsa lodging was booked. Several families said they expected the items in their refrigerators and freezers would be spoiled by the time power was restored.
Bilal Chaudhry, manager of X-Press Stop gas stations in Tahlequah, said he does not know about drivers from out of town getting fuel from Tahlequah sites. X-Press Stop No. 3 was only out of fuel for a few hours the morning of June 20, but a delivery was made to the other two X-Press stop sites the day prior to the storm.
“From [what] I know, the situation is resolved and they will be caught up by tomorrow morning,” said Chaudhry.
According to various reports, other gas stations in the area were still dealing with fuel shortages as of press time.
A press release from the office of Gov. Kevin Stitt called on Oklahoma Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat to sign an executive order that will declare a State of Emergency in Creek, Delaware, Harper, Mayes, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Choctaw counties. This order was declared after the recent reports Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
“My heart goes out to the Oklahomans impacted by last weekend’s severe weather, and the many people still overcoming the aftermath of those storms,” said Stitt. “The State, including the Oklahoma Department Emergency Management and Homeland Security continues to be responsive through emergency declarations, waivers, and requests to impacted areas to restore power, protect critical infrastructure and to get Oklahomans the resources they need during these trying times. I am thankful for our emergency response teams and power crews who are working tirelessly to restore utilities in the affected areas.”
Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced on June 20 that the declaration of emergency for the eastern part of Oklahoma has caused the Emergency Price Stabilization Act to activate. Drummond has now called for reform on emergency response procedures.
“My fellow Oklahomans in the Tulsa area have been suffering a great deal and deserve the utmost focus and attention in times like these,” said Drummond. “I hope the governor and Legislature will work to ensure Oklahoma families and businesses don’t experience similar delays when future disaster strikes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.