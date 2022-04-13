STILWELL – The National Weather Service has determined that an EF-1 tornado ripped through Adair County Wednesday morning, downing trees and power lines and blowing vehicles off the highway.
Joyce Campbell feels sure her angels were watching out for her Wednesday morning when the roof was torn from Davis Oil on Blackjack Street while she worked in the small office inside.
On U.S. Highway 59, a semi-trailer was on its side. Later it was pulled back upon its tires by wreckers. Around town, trees were down and on Fourth Street and Willow, and power lines were pinned under trees. Crews were out removing trees before they could repair the power lines.
“Sirens went off and it got dark, the wind picked up – it sounded like a train. It took the pump down. Then the roof flew off,” said Campbell.
It was just before 9 a.m. and only lasted a few minutes, she said. When she felt safe enough to finally peak outside, she was shocked by the mess, and that she was safe, considering what she saw around her, and the roof being missing. Help arrived shortly.
“The [County Commissioner] District 2 boys were really good to help me get it all cleared out,” Campbell said.
Keith Davis, owner of the business, was at home in Tahlequah when he got a call from Campbell reporting the roof was off of the building.
“I mainly wanted to be sure she was safe. God was looking out for her,” Davis said.
His product was safe, he said, except for the cardboard boxes the plastic containers were in.
“The walls are pulled out so it will all have to be replaced. But that’s no problem; just glad Joyce was safe,” Davis said.
911 Assistant Coordinator and former Emergency Manager Dianna Yell saw the rotations in the clouds on her way to work at the Adair County Courthouse at about 8:50 a.m.
“It was kind of a quick thing. I saw the rotations going to work and I was right in front of it, so I sped up the bypass and ran inside. We had warnings of flash flooding and quick spinups, but there were no thunderstorm warnings in the area. This was unexpected. We watched the rotation go from near the elementary school across to the west,” Yell said.
The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed it was a tornado, Yell said.
“The rotations pretty much followed from Section Line Road down Blackjack,” said Yell.
She said First Responders were quick to show up, and the Adair County sheriff and his deputies were, too.
Sheriff Jason Ritchie was out clearing debris from roadways Wednesday morning, and driving around to see if anyone needed help.
“The sirens went off then, bam! It started at the trailer park on Section Line road and went to the Arkansas boarder. Several houses have roof damage, but we don’t have any injuries at this point,” Ritchie said.
Emergency Manager Ray Sallee said he was out doing search-and-rescue north of town and had activated emergency management, but was too busy to talk this afternoon.
County Commissioner Mike Wininger and his crew were in the District 3 County barn when the winds hit.
“The thing went up and over Fairfield, it got dark and then it was over. We’re out checking roads and I have my crew out helping,” said Wininger.
Tyler Barr with OzarksGo was helping clear branches and logs on Fourth Street.
“After all of this is cleared up, we will get to work getting power back on. It will be sometime today, but I can’t say when,” Barr said.
