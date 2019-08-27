Cherokee County Commissioners got an early start last night to cut and clear downed trees and roadways after severe thunderstorms swept through the area.
District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard said most of the damage consisted of trees that were down and erosion on the roadways. That included softball-sized rocks on a span of State Highway 82B. Hubbard's crew was out assessing the storm damage beginning at 10 last night.
District 2 Commissioner Mike Brown said downed trees were blocking the road, and roadways in his jurisdiction did have normal wash-outs consistent with a heavy storm.
“We are cutting and clearing right now,” he said this morning.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall was out all night working, and he confirmed there were several “big trees” across power lines. Because of that, his crew had to wait until Lake Region Electric Cooperative crews arrived.
LREC said on its Facebook page that the storms created several scattered outages, and majority of those were caused by trees falling into power lines and lightning strikes.
“We have all of our crews and two additional contractor crews out repairing the damage. Based on the outages that have been reported and our current damage assessment, we expect all damage to be repaired not later than tomorrow evening," LREC said.
As of Tuesday morning, LREC reported that Tahlequah had two outages and Keys had 91 outages. Park Hill had 95, Peggs had 18, and Lowery had 54.
To report an outage to LREC, call the office 918-772-2526. The co-op cannot take outage reports through Facebook.
