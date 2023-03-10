PARK HILL — Hunter’s Home in Park Hill will be hosting a monthly story time starting in March.
Children of all ages are invited to the historic home in Park Hill on Thursday, March 16 at 10:30 a.m. to hear a reading of the book “The Little Red Hen” by Florence White Williams.
Everyone will be invited to meet all the animals living on the working farm, including the new baby chicks. Each story time will also have an activity and a snack to enjoy. The events will continue on the third Thursday of each month through June, with a different book being read each time. The books for April, May, and June will be “The Mitten” by Jan Brett, “Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt” by Kate Messner, and “Dance at Grandpa’s” by Laura Ingalls Wilder.
No reservations are needed, but regular admission fees apply. For more information, call 918-456-2751. Hunter’s Home is at 19479 E. Murrell Home Road in Park Hill. Visit www.okhistory.org/huntershome to view admission prices.
Hunter’s Home is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve, and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites, and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs, and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma.
For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
