Spectators were treated to a trove of traditional stories Wednesday during Stories on the Square, told by Cherokee storyteller Sammy Still.
This event took place at the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion in downtown Tahlequah on July 13. An audience of nearly all ages gathered around Still as he recounted traditional stories that ranged from scary to humorous.
After his first scary story, Still told the tale of "Runs Like the Wind" to the enjoyment of his audience. It's a story of two villages settling an argument with a game of stickball.
"It was a real rough game," said Still.
He described how a player would sometimes knock another player out, drag him off the field and continue the game.
"The only rule is, you couldn't touch the ball with your hands," said Still
But a player using his teeth was still fair game, according to Still.
In the story, one team hears of a very fast player on the other team: Runs Like The Wind.
"'Man, what are we going to do? He's too quick,'" narrated Still.
To counteract his speed, the first team gets Big Bear, a large and strong player, on their team to try and knock Runs Like The Wind out of play.
The game begins, and Big Bear is unable to land a blow on Runs Like The Wind, who darts around the field, true to his name. After a timeout, Big Bear starts swinging his sticks like a "windmill," and he finally hits Runs Like The Wind, knocking off his nose. After a medicine man reattaches it, the stickball match resumes.
However, as Still explained, the sky goes dark and rain starts to fall. Run Like The Wind suddenly drops his sticks and falls over. Everyone rushes over and the medicine man announces what happened.
"He drowned," narrated Still. "When I put on his nose, I put it on upside down."
At this, his audience erupted into laughter and applause.
"Now I tell kids when they play stickball to make sure it's not raining, and if it is, make sure your nose is on right," said Still.
Still told one more, shorter story and then thanked his audience for coming. Attendees were invited to the other side of the pavilion for a craft lesson.
Joanne Spring, of Mounds, brought her granddaughter Anna Spring to Tahlequah to learn more about Cherokee culture.
"I'm doing what I call 'grandma camp,' and we came here to learn more about her heritage," said Spring.
Spring enjoyed the event.
"His stories are timeless," she said of Still.
Across the table, Anna worked on her craft: a rock painted with her name. She agreed with her grandmother.
"It was fun," said Anna.
Spring said she was glad they got to share the experience.
Kim Eddings brought her two kids, Jessie and Wyatt Eddings, to the event from Lost City.
"They both have a family history; they are both part-Cherokee," said Eddings.
Wyatt was very enthusiastic about the storytelling session.
"I loved it, plus when he went 'boo,' it scared me," said Wyatt. "It scared me like coo-coo."
Wyatt and Jessie both crafted their own custom rocks. Jessie described her creation.
"It's a rock with a lot of scribbles," said Jessie.
Eddings has plans to keep the crafts.
"It will probably end up in our rock collection," said Eddings.
Check it out
The next Stories on the Square event is scheduled for Aug. 17 with Cherokee storyteller Robert Lewis. More information is available at www.visitcherokeenation.com.
