Northeastern Health System has announced the promotion of Erielle Stout, previous director of patient and public relations, to senior director of marketing and business development, responsible for overseeing marketing, advertising, community outreach, patient satisfaction, customer service, and public relations.
This promotion comes after seven years of service for NHS, with Stout having held numerous positions within the organization. She did this while earning a master's degree in health care administration from Oklahoma State University, as well as serving on the board of several city foundations.
NHS administrators said her new position aptly encompasses her skillset, including proficiencies in public and patient relations, in addition to marketing and event planning.
"I feel extremely lucky to work for an organization that values education and pushed me to earn my master's," said Stout. "It was so worth it, knowing that my education would help me better serve the community. And having a team of people at NHS invested in my success who truly want the best for me is priceless."
Stout began her career with NHS, then known as Tahlequah City Hospital, in 2012. She served as a nurse aide on the Medical/Surgical Unit before moving to the clerk position on the same unit. She was then promoted to the Business Development department, serving as an event and volunteer coordinator, and later named director of patient and public relations, playing an integral role in the rebranding of the hospital to NHS in 2014.
"Erielle represents the organization and her generation well," said Brian Woodliff, CEO of NHS. "With her drive and passion, everything she sets her heart toward thrives. I am confident NHS and all patients are better served with Erielle in leadership."
In addition to her roles in marketing and advertising, Stout has led patient relations for the past five years. Signs on every floor of the hospital serve as a reminder of her passion of being an ally for patients and their families as they traverse the intimidating landscape of experiencing varying health crises.
"I'm overly thankful for the opportunity to get to do what I do for this organization," said Stout. "Witnessing the work ethic of our employees is both humbling and inspiring. I am so blessed to get to highlight them on a daily basis, and the relationships formed over the years with my work family make my job just that much better."
