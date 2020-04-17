Usually when musicians are told to not quit their day jobs, it means they're not very good at performing. But during this COVID-19 era of social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines, musicians are getting creative about earning money, or just playing for an audience.
"All of my scheduled gigs have been canceled due to the pandemic. I don't usually make an amount suitable for living, but it was a good chance to have a financial cushion," said Harley Chase Tinsley.
Social media sites have become stages as musicians play for their video cameras, hoping an interested audience tunes in. Some post links to their virtual tip jars, on PayPal, Venmo or other sites.
Cherokee County resident Joe Mack plays solo and with groups. He also books musicians to play gigs at area venues. He just set up a PayPal account so he could "throw his friends a buck."
"They might not be making a killing, but any money they make has got to help," said Mack, who is also a Daily Press advertising executive. "My music income has come to a grinding halt, both from the booking and performing sides. But having a job through all of this has kept me from looking to cash in on virtual tip jars and other forms of aid."
Sam Cox, half of the band Ragland, has made a full-time job out of traveling and performing music. He said his financial situation has been rough lately, even though he and Autumn Ragland do perform online with links for people to "tip" them. The donations have been "extremely helpful," he said.
"We are open about this to all of our followers, and we are lucky to have a supportive fanbase," he said. "We are also seeing a rise in our music streaming money - Spotify, Apple, etc. - since everyone is at home listening to music instead of being at work.
Cox said the group will be releasing new merchandise through Buffalo Apparel Co. next week and opening it to online orders.
"Merch is a big way musicians make money," he said.
Another avenue for struggling musicians is to apply for assistance from the federal government or nonprofit groups.
"There are programs out there by organizations like MusiCares and the Red Dirt Relief Fund and countless others helping out musicians in need, but I've not resorted to that, nor drawing unemployment or other benefits from the economic standstill as it pertains to my performing arts career," said Mack.
The Oklahoma-based nonprofit Red Dirt Relief Fund has assisted musicians in need since 2012. Currently, one-time emergency grants of $250 are being offered to those meeting specific criteria. Since March 16, RDRF has provided $100,000 to 400 musicians.
Cox said Red Dirt Relief Fund has helped him a bit, and Ragland will be performing during the annual festival to benefit the organization, which will be streamed April 29.
Another way Cox is giving back is through the Facebook group he and John Fell created, Oklahoma Quarantine Open Mic. Each Wednesday and Sunday for the past few weeks, musicians have signed up to play live on Facebook. While most post their links for donations, everyone performing on Wednesday, April 22, will be asking for listeners to donate to RDRF. The streams start at 5 p.m., and the lineup includes: Jordan Cox, Gunner Fore, Kyron Thumper Lee, Lauren Lee & Liberty Road, Katelyn Myers, DocFell & Co., Amber Watson, Wes Crittenden, Kyle Killgore Band, White Trash Banditos, Cynthia Rausch, Kevin Price, Hank Wilhelm, David Calvert, and Jack Myers.
Donations are accepted at www.reddirtrelieffund.org.
Musicians can also find information and applications for benefits available through the CARES Act on musiccovidrelief.com. Links will guide them to details about unemployment benefits, small business loans, grants, and other resources.
