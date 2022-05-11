Strawberries good for heart, soul

STILWELL - Everyone may agree the dark-red Stilwell strawberries have the most delicious flavor, but may not realize they're also super-nutritious. That may not be the case if they're smothered in cream on pie crust, or in a bowl of ice cream, but these exceptionally flavorful fruit are worth the splurge.
Strawberries are packed full of all kinds of nutrients, such as natural sugars, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, said Jenna Chavez, MFA in Nutrition and Food Science. She has been teaching Tai Chi classes at area libraries and centers in Hulbert, Stilwell, Westville and Eufaula recently, for the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative Northeast Center of Healthy Aging.
According to MyPlate, from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, half of a person's plate should be fruits and vegetables.
"We need about two servings of fruits and three servings of vegetables a day. Our serving of fruit is one less than our vegetables due to the natural sugars found in fruit," said Chavez.
Natural sugars found in fruits help give a body energy by breaking down into glucose after consumption.
"Fruits are a complex carbohydrate which provide more nutrients than simple carbohydrates do," she said.
Examples of simple carbohydrates are candies, sodas, and sweet treats.
"I always like to say, 'too much of a good thing, is a bad thing,' so, fruits are an amazing source of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. However, they should still be consumed in moderation. Two servings a day of fruits is about 2 cups of fruit a day, with eight strawberries being one serving or 1 cup," said Chavez.
Strawberries also are a great source of fiber, which helps decrease the risk of constipation.
"Fiber also increases satiety, which is the feeling of fullness, and helps decrease excessive snacking," she said.
And fiber decreases bad cholesterol and increases the good cholesterol, known as HDL.
"One of the most important reasons that strawberries are so great to eat, along with all our other fruits and vegetables, is because of the vitamins and minerals found in them. Strawberries are an excellent source of vitamin C, which boosts our immune system, repairs all body tissue, and aids in iron absorption. Strawberries also contain other nutrients, such as folate, potassium, and calcium," Chavez said.
Chavez offers this fun tip to better enjoy the berries: "Try frozen strawberries in your water to increase water consumption, adding flavor to your water while increasing vitamin and mineral consumption."
Be sure to wash your fruits and vegetables before consuming to decrease the risk of food-borne illnesses, she added.
Two delicious recipes Chavez enjoys making for herself and friends are for a smoothie and salsa.
Strawberry Smoothie
• 1 banana (peeled)
• 3/4 cup 100% pineapple juice
• 1/2 cup Greek yogurt or non-fat yogurt
• 1/2 cup strawberries (rinsed and remove stem)
Blend banana with pineapple juice, yogurt, and strawberries in a blender. Blend until smooth. Makes 3 servings.
Strawberry Salsa
• 1 pint of strawberries, diced (clean and remove stem)
• 1 jalapeño, diced (clean and de-seed)
• Half of a small red onion, finely chopped
• 2/3 cup cilantro, finely chopped
• 2 tablespoons of lime juice
• Pinch of salt and pepper
Combine all ingredients. Eat with whole grain tortilla chips. For a sweeter flavor, add a few teaspoons of honey.
For more nutritious recipes check out MyPlate.gov/recipes.
