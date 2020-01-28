A dead horse, two dead ostriches, and tubs of blood are among the odd things Spring Creek landowner Donna Drury has found dumped on her property since she got involved with a protective coalition 26 years ago at its inception.
Drury lives near Twin Bridges, five miles south of Locust Grove. Saturday, Jan. 25, she attended the annual Spring Creek Coalition winter conference at the Peggs Community Building.
She's most glad to see more education to the importance of the quality of Spring Creek, and she credits the coalition with that.
"Jennifer Owen called me and told me what she wanted to do, and we sat in my kitchen and formed a board," said Drury, who has worked to educate private landowners along the creek and others about the protecting the land and creek.
Chicken houses are her main concern, because now, so many are being built.
"Just don't put litter [chicken or trash] in the creek or on the roadsides, because it eventually ends up in the creek," said Drury.
The most clean - and least impacted - creek in eastern Oklahoma, and how to protect, it was the focus of the Coalition's conference. Throughout the meeting, concern was voiced about just how near the tipping point of damage by pollutants, pathogens, sediment and other problems were to harming inhabitants in and near the water source.
Travis Fite has watched all these streams go from near-pristine to progressively inundated with all manner of pollution by mostly agriculture and animal livestock, especially chickens - and he'd like people to see these streams and the livestock operations must be managed for a clean environment.
"But streams are overburdened and cannot clean themselves. The only way to do it is to stop having poultry waste applied and dumped," said Fite, who served as the 2019 president of the group. "Spring Creek is the least impacted of all the creeks, but we're at a tipping point where they'll be covered in green algae caused by phosphorous like the others."
Jahna Hill has been going to Spring Creek since she was a kid. She was a vendor Saturday, representing Blue Thumb, with literature and pictures of fish for children to color. She was also promoting Friends of Town Branch Creek.
"We support all watershed groups in Oklahoma, and want to motivate people to be supportive," said Hill.
She is concerned about the effects of phosphorous from chicken houses on the Illinois River.
Beth Rooney, with the coalition, introduced Shannon Phillips of the Conservation Commission. Phillips, in turn, introduced co-worker Environmental Project Coordinator Shelby Burridge, who gave a program about watershed planning.
"A watershed plan is a living document and can change as we learn new things as we go," said Burridge.
A plan has several steps: identifying causes and sources of contaminant; determining the pollutant load; identifying stakeholders and partners; and describing management measures. Needs assessment includes an estimate of funding for technical, educational and monitoring aspects. Ongoing monitoring gives facts studies can use to help determine if measures are working or need to be reassessed.
"Monitoring is a critical piece to evaluate if the creek is improving; the data indicates changes and the results help us get more partners," she said. "Water quality improvement is the goal. A plan would focus on one solution at a time, and as we have success, then address the next - not all at once. That's not realistic."
Resource focus should be of interest to as many people as possible.
"Be clear and relevant and identify the causes and sources of the problem," said Burridge. "Identify partners who are doers, who make things happen."
A watershed advisory group is another important step. It needs broad representation from stakeholders, county commissioners, educators, landowners, and poultry growers, according to Burridge. Prioritizing education is vital because students are the future conservationists and stakeholders, she said.
"Building common ground is where we begin. It's not easy to talk to people with differences, but it's a starting place. And the advisory group has to include county commissioners," said Phillips after the presentation.
Save the Illinois River President Ed Brocksmith praised the efforts of the Conservation Commission.
"The EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] has ruined our Clean Water Act. We can no longer count on them; we have to rely on the Conservation Commission," said Brocksmith.
Attorney Kelly Hunter Foster, senior partner with Waterkeeper Alliance, was another guest speaker. This organization focuses on monitoring and advocacy for clean water worldwide. She noted the Cherokee Nation and state of Oklahoma have monitoring in place, but more extensive monitoring is needed.
"We've learned a lot monitoring coastal watersheds like in North Carolina. Those are huge. We're taking that experience and applying it here to get an idea where problems are coming from," said Foster.
New permanent water-testing sites are measuring water quality data and land use, up and down stream, to collect more information and figure out where pathogens are coming from. Coalition volunteers trained in December in samples protocol will be responsible for getting the samples and maintaining a high standard so data can be validated.
"Ten people went to all six sites and learned how to use, maintain and calibrate the equipment. That's exciting," said Foster. "Initial results indicate a few really bad spots."
All results will soon be available and on the Spring Creek Coalition website, springcreekok.org.
Donations are needed for equipment, as lab costs are $1,000 each month, and purchasing equipment is $1,600.
"Blue Thumb collects good data, but for a different program. It doesn't give the total picture," said Phillips. "The data has to fit EPA standards and include all the data."
Annie Paine was one of those volunteers available for training for the new water monitoring. She brought her daughter, Ico, to the meeting.
"I want to know where I fit in to help the beautiful quality of this creek and want my daughter to have the experience on the creek I did growing up," said Paine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.