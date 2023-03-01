Street crews continue work on East Downing

Crews with the Tahlequah Street Department are keeping busy in several areas of the city.
Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said work is still being done on East Downing Street after the road buckled last week. Crews tied rebar before concrete was poured to the middle lanes and now have moved on to the two outside lanes.
"We're moving the lanes over to finish the patch up on Downing Street," he said.
Tin horns will be placed on Allen Road while crews are making patches every day.
"That freeze we had just tore up a lot of the roads and we're getting that all back in order," Smith said.
Street and stops throughout the city are still being changed to maintain compliance.
Smith said they are waiting to see what Thursday;s and Friday's rainstorm will do to see if any drainage issues will need to be addressed.
"We've got some trees down from the last time, but we have to wait for it to dry up before we can get in and get to those," he said.
Spring doesn't officially arrive until March 20, but early blooms of flowers and trees are present, and several are residents are beginning to mow.
Smith said they have all their mowers serviced and ready to go.
