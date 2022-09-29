Street crews finish up asphalt work, ready for bridge work

Crews with the Tahlequah Street Department are finished with asphalt work and moving on to repairs.
Superintendent William "Buddy" Harris said crews were laying asphalt in the Songbird Addition and then in Gerri Drive.
"Today was our last day; we laid the last of the asphalt in that addition and in that area. Now our focus is going to be on South State Street from Fourth Street to First Street," Harris said.
Tahlequah Public Works Authority partnered with the street department to get the road fixed and repaired.
The timing of all roadwork and repairs depends on the weather, and Harris said concrete work to the bridge on Choctaw Street and Bluff Avenue was stalled due to inclement weather.
"The last time we were sent to do it, we got the rain and the water came back up. We're hoping this week or next week we can get it down low enough that if we have to, we'll put sandbags at an angle and push all the water to one side so we can repair the bottom and get it sealed off," Harris said.
The road will be closed to traffic once work begins, and Harris said the fix should take about three hours to complete. Signage will be posted for those driving in the area and announcement will be made once a date is set.
"Choctaw at the bridge to Water Avenue will be blocked off for three to four hours. We will call 911 and let them know in advance so they can let emergency management know to route around it," he said.
Crews are continuing to mow portions of the city and expect to finish up the season in late October or early November, depending on the weather.
