Street crews getting ahead of winter weather

Crews with the Tahlequah Street Department are working on some upkeep ahead of the winter season.
Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said his department was tearing out sidewalks that had buckled on Vinita Avenue Monday morning.
“We’re tearing out that ones that buckled and falling in and putting in new ones down through there,” he said.
Aside from sidewalk repairs, crews are patching pot holes, picking up brush, and putting up signs.
“We’re trying to get all [the signs] in compliance. They changed the federal guidelines here a couple of years back, so we’re trying to get all of our stops signs and street signs in compliance,” Smith said.
Smith said there are no participle road projects slated for the next few weeks, but a contractor should be on site for the roadwork on Ross Street and Cedar Avenue.
“We’ll have a contractor for there and that’s going to take place [on Monday] so hopefully within 12 days, they’ll have a contractor on site and be able to get those people in the neighborhood some relief,” he said.
In the meantime, crews are gearing up for the winter season and Smith said they’ve been busy with fleet maintenance to ensure every vehicle and equipment is ready by the first snow or ice.
The timing of all roadwork and repairs depends on the weather, Smith added.
