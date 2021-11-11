Street crews headed to Willis, Jones, Sooner

The Tahlequah Street Department is gearing up for more road projects.
Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said crews have been working on sidewalks, and they’ll soon be out on Willis Road.
“We’re waiting and we should get concrete to be able to pour them back next week,” said Smith.
Roadwork continues on Rayne Street and Mahaney Avenue, where contractors are putting in drainage plumes.
Smith anticipates striping will be done next week on Campbell Road and Fox Street. Crews spent the past few months working on drainage and streets in the area.
“We’re waiting on our [new equipment] to come, and we’ve been working with the cemetery to try to work around some burials. We’ll be doing the rest of Fox Street to South Street, and then we’ll be over on Jones Street, and to Sooner Street,” said Smith.
The department will spend time on Lewis Avenue around mid-December for a project involving Northeastern State University.
“It’s going to be taking out [Lewis Avenue] and doing some landscaping there,” said Smith.
A drainage structure project on Mill Road is slated to begin in the next month, and Smith said December looks to be a busy month for his department.
“We’ll start building that road back up, and that’s what we plan to do this winter when it’s too cold to lay asphalt, but we’re still able to build roadbeds,” said Smith.
Detours are expected for businesses and homes in the immediate area.
As for the work on the Dog Park, Smith said contractors are pouring the concrete for the sidewalks, and his crew will lay the asphalt in the parking area.
