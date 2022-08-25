Street crews prepping for holiday weekend

Crews with the Tahlequah Street Department are gearing up for the Labor Day Weekend and Cherokee National Holiday.
Superintendent William “Buddy” Harris said crews were scattered out in the city this week and will be next week, mowing and weed-eating before the holiday weekend.
Work was done to Pendleton Street and Harris said further work is needed to preserve the road for a few more years.
“We had already done some work on it and we would like to do a little more to it just to get a cover on it to try to save the road, because it’s cracking and breaking down,” Harris said.
Plans are moving forward with sidewalks to East Downing Street, and crews were laying out some on Water Street, near Ross Park, this week.
Work was slated to begin on Grandview Road shortly, but Harris said that’s been put on hold, pending roadwork from the state.
“We’re holding off on the Grandview part because when the state starts there at about Wheeler Edition, it is going to cut through Grandview Road. There’s no sense in us speeding money on doing an overlay on it when the state is going to go through there and tear it up,” Harris said.
The timing of all roadwork and repairs depends on the weather, and Harris said concrete work to the bridge on Choctaw Street and Bluff Avenue is stalled due to inclement weather forecasted for next week.
“The water has tried to undermine the base structure of that bridge and we’ve got to get concrete put back in there so it won’t wash away,” Harris said.
The road will be closed to traffic once work begins, and Harris said the fix should take a few hours to complete. Signage will be posted for those driving in the area and announcement will be made once a date is set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.