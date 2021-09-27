Street crews updating Campbell Road

The Tahlequah Street Department has been working on prep and drainage for Campbell Road.
Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said crews have been on Campbell Road since Monday, Sept. 20, and the project could take two weeks to complete.
Smith said they are planning to lay asphalt this week with weather permitting.
“Tomorrow, we’re going to be putting Class A down for the first course,” said Smith. “Then next week, we’re going to be coming in and putting the second course down.”
Detours are expected for businesses and homes in the immediate area, according to Smith.
“We’re allowing the daycare to get where they’re at and we’ve called the school and we’re sending them around by the cemetery. We’ve got that one housing addition and we’ve got that one daycare, so that’s what we have to work around,” he said.
Crews labored a full-week at the dog park where they hauled crushed material for the parking lot. They will return to install 2.5-inch lifts for the parking lot at a later date.
Smith said he anticipates the project on Campbell Road to be completed by Oct. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.