Street crews working to complete projects before Memorial Day

Keri Gordon | Daily Press

Crews with the Tahlequah Street Department worked on overlaying asphalt to Fox Street on Thursday. From left are: Ethan Monholland and William "Buddy" Harris.

Crews with the Tahlequah Street Department are taking advantage of the dry-warm weather to get road projects completed ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Street Commissioner Kevin Smith joined his crew Thursday for overlay work on Fox Street.

That project was placed on hold last month due to inclement weather.

"We get asphalt tomorrow and we'll be back here Monday and Tuesday," said Smith.

The street department typically starts mowing in April, and that lasts all the way until October. Smith said crews will be mowing ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

"When we get done with that, we'll move on to Jones Street and we're going to do some milling," said Smith.

Concrete work for the area near the movie theater where crews replaced a tinhorn was completed.

