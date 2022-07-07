Street Department crews ease up due to heat

Crews with the Tahlequah Street Department are taking on a lighter load amid the excessive heat.
Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said his department is in “clean-up” mode, for the time being.
“Right now, we’re mowing the [Bertha Parker Bypass] and moving equipment around, getting ready to take off next week,” he said. “
Mill work to Jones Avenue was completed last week, and Smith said they plan to stripe the roads that were recently touched on.
“We won’t be laying anymore asphalt until it cools down a little bit. It’s pretty rough on the guys to be out there in a 100-degree heat, with a heat index of 110, and you’re standing around stuff that’s 250 degrees,” said Smith.
Crews begin their work at 6 a.m. until about 2 p.m., when temperatures are reaching over 100 degrees most days.
“They’ll come in, wash the mowers, fill them up and get ready to take them back out the next day,” said Smith.
