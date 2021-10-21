Street department laying asphalt, striping

The Tahlequah Street Department has been laying asphalt and prepping for sidewalk work.
Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said crews have been laying asphalt on Fox Street since Wednesday, Oct. 20.
“We started yesterday and we’ll be done here later this morning,” said Smith.
After crews are finished with Fox Street, they will move on to the Campbell Road and begin striping it.
“We’ll be over on Cherokee Street and Willis Road working on sidewalks,” he said.
Detours are expected for businesses and homes in the immediate area, according to Smith.
Smith said completion of projects are weather permitting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.