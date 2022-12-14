Street department laying fresh concrete

Crews with the Tahlequah Street Department are working ahead of the winter season.
Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said his department has been assisting with a much-anticipated park project.
“Before it rained, we worked a couple of days over at the [Tahlequah Mission Park Project], and we spread gravel out for them because they’ve got a deadline on that
Crews are patching pot holes, picking up brush, and putting up signs that keep getting either stolen or destroyed.
Smith said federal guidelines changed a few years back, and crews have been working on getting stop and street signs in compliance.
In the meantime, crews have geared up for the winter season, and Smith said they’ve been busy with fleet maintenance to ensure every vehicle and equipment is ready by the first snow or ice.
“We have all of our sand trucks and blades ready to go, in case we get anything whenever we get it," he said.
The timing of all roadwork and repairs depends on the weather, Smith added.
