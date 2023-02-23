Street department making repairs to Downing

Crews with the Tahlequah Street Department are making repairs to East Downing Street where the road buckled.
Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said the concrete buckled and new concrete will be poured Friday, Feb. 24.
“They’re digging the old concrete out and they’re going to pour it back in the morning,” Smith said.
The road will be blocked off until the new concrete has set, and Smith anticipates the closure will be until Tuesday, Feb. 28 or Wednesday, March 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.