Street Department pitches in to help with dog park; Fox up next

The Tahlequah Street Department has been working on the dog park before they move on to other projects.
Crews labored Monday through Friday at the dog park last week and will return to install 2.5-inch lifts for the parking lot.
The Street Department agreed to help with site preparation and laying asphalt, if needed. Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said they came up with a bid that included alternates to offer flexibility on the project.
One alternate requires the city to purchase the materials and allows the city to construct the parking lot with asphalt.
Crews will be working on Fox Street and then on Campbell Road for about three weeks, and will then catch up on mowing and trimming brush and trees. Alleyways will be cleared as well.
Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said weather will determine when and how long any road projects can take.
