Street department ready to begin several projects

The Tahlequah Street Department has begun several projects that will last until October.
Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said crews serviced all vehicles and equipment Friday, Aug. 27, to gear up for their upcoming work schedule.
"We're going to be at the dog park for the next five days if we don't get rained out," said Smith. "We'll be cutting 6 inches out of it and basing it back up. We'll come back in and put 2.5-inch lifts of asphalt inside of it, for the parking lot."
Crews will be working on Fox Street and then on Campbell Road for about three weeks.
"Even in between these two jobs, we'll have crews catching up on the mowing, trimming brush and trimming trees. We're fixing to have crews go up the alleys and do some trimming, but once we go over to Campbell [Road], everybody will be over there," said Smith.
Smith said weather will determine when and how long any road projects can take.
Crews with the Tahlequah Public Works Authority and the street department will have a portion of College Avenue blocked off Monday, Aug. 30.
"We will be taking out that tree on College Avenue, across from [Normal Club Cleaners]. The road will be blocked off for a couple of hours and it should be in the morning, because we'll get started early," Smith said.
