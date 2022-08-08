Street department to begin work on Pendleton

Crews with the Tahlequah Street Department are continuing to stay busy with road repairs and preparation work.
Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said his department is about to work on Pendleton Street.
“We’re going to lay some asphalt on Pendleton to try to take out the ruts. We’re going to skim out the ruts and get ready to get it prepared to try to overlay it next season,” Smith said. “We’re going to try to smooth it up and level it up to where we won’t have to do a whole lot of work to it.”
Smith said there should be no delays or detours with traffic while crews are completing the roadwork.
Workers are also about to lay out some much-needed sidewalks to East Downing Street.
“We’ll be doing that this week and then our next move will be Grandview Road, and we'll come down Vinita Street until we get to Songbird Drive and then overlay that subdivision,” Smith said.
The roadwork will take crews a few days, as they will come out, blade the road, and get it swept up and ready to go.
“We’ll have to trim some trees up in there to be able to get our trucks through. There’s quite a bit to it, getting it ready to go before you go out and start hauling asphalt,” said Smith.
The timing of all roadwork and repairs depends on the weather, he added.
