If a significant decline in revenue affects city finances due to the COVID-19 shutdown, Tahlequah officials will be ready to revisit the 2020-2021 budget and make some major changes.
The Tahlequah City Council adopted the budget on June 1, with total available resources of $32,123,222 and total fund/departmental appropriations of $22,878,649.
An appropriation is a sum of money devoted to a specific purpose and is created through the budgeting process.
"Avoiding debt and ensuring expenses are covered not only an appropriation, but by actual cash in bank, will probably always be a consideration," said Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron. "To me, managing debt and managing expenses are critical to our financial stability. When your finances are stable, you have something to build upon for the future."
The managerial department received appropriations of $1,844,218; the city clerk has $94,021; the city treasurer, $14,499; the municipal judge, $186,156; the Cemetery Department, $254,079; Emergency Management, $99,038; the Fire Department, $1,418,275; law enforcement, $3,196,720; the city airport, $197,259; Street Department, $1,209,166; city library, $35,500; Recreation Department, $1,117,275; and maintenance, $233,349.
Required expenditures represent lease payments and contractual obligations that carry forward from prior years. Those totaled $214,305.
Currently, the Bond Improvement Fund has $4,450,000, with remaining projects including: North Grand, North Street to Allen Road project, with an allocation of $300,000; East Allen Road to North Cedar project, with an allocation of $300,000; North Cedar, Crafton Street to Allen Road expansion project, with $500,000 set aside; and South Muskogee Avenue Fourth to Bypass, with an earmark of $3,000,000.
"We did not complete any of the remaining bond improvement fund projects this year, but we made a lot of headway," said Catron. "The Greenbelt trail is very near completion, and may be finalized by the end of the month. If not, it will be close."
The city recently awarded a contract to Guy Engineering to finish right-of-way acquisition and plan design for South Muskogee Avenue.
The budget's Capital Improvement Fund, which acts as a savings account, currently holds $1,080,002, with $506,340 allocated to go to equipment, while another $576,662 has been set aside for buildings, construction and other improvements.
Other reserve monies listed under the Capital Improvement Fund include $375,000 for East Fourth Street; a reserve fund for the Street Department, $34,662; reserve fund for trail/paths/lanes, with an allocation of $50,000; and several more.
"Traditionally, the full amount held in the Capital Improvement fund is budgeted, although actual expenses are controlled by immediate management decisions. Much of what is budgeted will not actually be spent," said Catron.
The funds are used for street improvement, sidewalk construction and parks development.
This year's improvement fund is $582,206 more than last year's.
