Street renovation ribbon cutting held

FORT GIBSON -- Cherokee Nation leaders joined city administrators from Fort Gibson and Muskogee County to cut the ribbon on the nearly $40,000 Wiley Street renovation project on July 28.
Cherokee Nation Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner, Secretary of State Tina Glory Jordan, and Tribal Councilor Mike Dobbins met with Fort Gibson town administrator Brian DeShazo, Fort Gibson town clerk and executive assistant Christie Glasby, Fort Gibson Public Works Director Jason Millions, and Muskogee County Commissioner Ken Doke to celebrate the project's completion.
"The Wiley Street renovation is a great example of collaboration between our local communities and towns and the Cherokee Nation," said Warner. "I'm proud of the collaboration between Muskogee County, Fort Gibson, and the Cherokee Nation and how we've all worked to have this street restored. I know our entire administration looks forward to continuing the work that the Cherokee Nation and our local governments do together to keep all of our communities' roadways in good condition."
The road project included refurbishing over half a mile of Wiley Street. The street's damaged areas had a 2-inch overlay of asphalt after they were repaired. The funding helped with the purchasing of materials while the Muskogee County workforce completed the road's makeover.
"After we had the flood of 2019, this road was used tremendously and had an extensive amount of damage to it," said Fort Gibson Public Works Director Jason Millions. "The Cherokee Nation, Muskogee County, and Fort Gibson went in together to do this and to make this possible. It couldn't have been done without the participation of everybody and we're greatly appreciative."
Each year, the Cherokee Nation sets aside funding for road projects throughout the 14-county reservation area. In Fiscal Year 2020, the tribe paved 67 miles of roadway and invested more than $4.8 million into construction projects through the Cherokee Nation Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.
