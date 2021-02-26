STREET SAVVY: City crews worked long hours during winter storm, but repairs must now be made

Employees with the Tahlequah Street Department are now focused on the lingering effects of the historic winter storm the city's roads had to endure.
Street Department Superintendent William “Buddy” Harris said men were working two 12-hour shifts over the course of six days.
“It took us six days, and on the seventh day, the sun helped us,” said Harris. “We split the crew and worked with five guys from 6 a.m. to p.m., and then the street foreman, Gary Thompson, worked with the night crew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.”
Harris said they had an excess of 800 man-hours to get the roads cleared and sanded down. The department put down roughly 400 tons of salt and sand during the week.
“We got probably 95 percent of the streets because we don’t go into the residential neighborhoods until we get all of our arterial roads and main thoroughfares open and clean,” said Harris.
According to the operations procedures, arterial streets are Muskogee Avenue, Grand Avenue, College Avenue, Water Avenue, Bluff Avenue, Fourth Street, Choctaw/Ross Street, Downing Street, and Allen Road.
“Once arterial streets, emergency department streets, hospital streets, school streets, and nursing home streets are adequately treated for snow or ice, crews will more to collector streets,” according to the procedures statement.
The collector/residential streets run from the intersection of Muskogee Avenue and Downing Street.
“Crews will work from this intersection outward in each quadrant. Periodic assessments will be made by the street commissioner or the street superintendent to determine effectiveness of the work,” the procedure manual states.
Those routes will be followed unless an emergency should arise, and that will be determined by the street commissioner in conjunction with the street superintendent, police chief, and emergency management.
Solid Waste Superintendent Chris Armstrong said residential routes were pushed back a day, and other issues came up.
“Then we attempted to collect on Tuesday [Feb. 16], but had to call it at noon because they roads were beginning to melt but freeze again,” said Armstrong. “On Wednesday [Feb. 17], we had to postpone collections another day due to safety policies for staff and community with additional snow.”
Harris said the bone-chilling temperatures were hard on crew members and their equipment.
“We made sure the guys weren’t out in it for a long period of time, because it would cause skin damage and breathing problems. We tried to keep the equipment thawed out to where it would work, because the hydraulics would get cold enough that they didn’t want to respond when we’d hit the controls,” Harris said.
By Thursday, Feb. 18, the crew members with Solid Waste had all vehicles up and running, and worked 9.5-hour days to catch up.
“The department also collected extra bags of refuse as a curiosity to the community for the bad weather delay,” said Armstrong. “The following week, we collected extra bags for the community, just in case the customers could not get it out due to the buildup of snow and ice.”
Harris said crews were having to clear roadways, only to come back the following day to reclear the same streets.
“The hard freeze is actually causing some roads to buckle and break down because they’re thawing out now,” said Harris. “It pushes the asphalt up and it breaks apart, so we have to tear it out and rebase it."
As of Friday, Feb. 26, Harris said areas such as 600 S. College Ave, Campbell Road, West Fox Street, and Sooner Drive have reported issues with roadways.
“I’m sure there’ll be some more, because in the next two weeks is when everything is going to start thawing out and getting soft,” said Harris. “Some of the ground is still frozen right now.”
Armstrong said the frigid temperatures caused issues with three out of the four semi-trucks and trailers' fuel.
“The street department staff did an amazing job keeping the roads clear, but some parking lots and streets were impossible to go down with the amount of weight the packers and rolloffs are carrying,” said Armstrong. “I would really like to thank the Tahlequah community for being patients and understanding during this time. They are the real MVPs during this situation."
Get help
Anyone who is experiencing damaged roadways is advised to contact the Street Department at 918-456-4661.
