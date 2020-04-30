City of Tahlequah Solid Waste Department Superintendent Chris Armstrong said his family has laid down roots in Tahlequah, and he loves this town.
“The people are good people. [It’s a] small town with big goals,” he said.
Originally from Muskogee, Armstrong, 31, came to Cherokee County as a kid to float the river and watch Northeastern State University football and basketball games.
“My parents bought my first pair of work boots from Workman’s,” he said. “After my time at OSU, I transferred to NSU and finished.”
He graduated from NSU in 2012, and has worked for the city for almost six years. As superintendent, he is responsible for the day-to-day business, along with residential and commercial refuse collection.
“The department is also responsible for vehicle maintenance and upkeep. We focus on safety and building a rapport with the community. We also work with special organizations and clubs on community cleanup events,” said Armstrong.
Safety areas the department concentrates on normally include traffic crossing, heat exhaustion, and proper lifting techniques.
“This COVID-19 has us focusing on PPE [personal protection equipment] and triple housekeeping practices. We have teamed up with Fastenal to provide different types of protection for my guys,” said Armstrong. “The addition of poly carts and tippers on the truck will limit the exposure. [Foreman] Larry Blackman and I have told the guys to use the tippers when they can.”
Workers are encouraged to keep gloves on and use the masks.
“We also told them to slow down and watch their hand placement on cans and bags. If the guys approach a bag that may contain bodily fluids or anything like that, they are to call management and step back from it,” said Armstrong.
He said Solid Waste is essential because it ties up all the loose ends.
“People are seen at the hospitals, but the tools/instruments are thrown away. When people are recommended to stay home, they clean and produce more refuse. My collectors load it, and my drivers haul it to the landfill, so it can be buried and covered to isolate or kill the virus,” he said. “If the Solid Waste was not considered essential, sitting refuse would create even more viruses and diseases.”
Armstrong said the department hears the good, bad, and ugly from the community, but for the most part, residents are happy with the service.
“Tes O’Field and the ladies at City Hall have really stepped up and helped us [the city] get through and remind us of better practices. They really work hard for the community,” he said. “My guys – Larry Blackman, John Kelly, Forrest Miller, Bryan Bowin, Terry Howe, Matt Spears, Rick Dye, Larry Dallis, Mike Boydston, Jeff Wright, Jarvis Stroman, Nate Calhoun, Darryl Cypert, Blake Perdue, Hoss Negiun, Gina Walker and Nikki Warren – deserve the ultimate praise and pat on the back. They all have kept level heads and have served Tahlequah in the most professional and passionate way. They showed up for the people, and I couldn’t be any prouder of them.”
The advancement of refuse collection is an area of interest for Armstrong.
“We are on the verge of incorporating poly carts and automated trucks for the city. We can reduce the amount of litter and become more efficient,” he said. “When I get invested in something, it becomes an interest. I focus on it.”
To reduce exposure, Armstrong has been manually clicking in and out of the department. He takes extra precautions at home, as well.
Armstrong is married to Christina, a therapist at Evolve Professional Counseling, and they have a 15-month-old son, Sawyer. The family also has a Great Dane, Lincoln, and a Shoodle, Ollie.
“When I come home, I immediately put my work clothes in the washer. I ask my wife to take my son to go to another room and get in the shower. I don’t touch anything or anyone 'til I have showered,” Armstrong said.
Christina has been working from home, and the family is practicing social distancing and limiting trips from the house.
Some hobbies Armstrong enjoys are fishing, wood working, and singing “Baby Shark” to Sawyer.
