Street work inconvenient for some, others grateful

As Tahlequah Street Department crews have kept busy with various road repairs throughout the city, some residents have found it more of a headache when traveling.
A project on Rayne Street and Mahaney Avenue caused traffic snarls as crews milled the roadway and laid new asphalt. The project was slated to wrap up by June 25, but inclement weather caused delays.
Street Department Commissioner Kevin Smith said all the asphalt has been laid and striping will be done after July 4.
"Off of the south of Reasor's, there's going to be some drainage plumes coming off of Rayne down into the parking lot," said Smith. "There's a little bit more construction that's going to take place but all the asphalting is done."
David Watts said on Facebook that more thought should have been given to businesses in the area affected by the work.
"It could have been done in stages or at night, for example," said Watts.
Zach Elseman agreed and said he wouldn't be shopping in the area until the work is completed, as he waited 15 minutes in traffic last week.
Some residents expressed appreciation for the back-to-back roadwork and asked about more projects. Milling and new asphalt were laid on College Avenue, between Chickasaw Street and West Fourth Street. Smith said more asphalt was laid to patch those connected side streets once work on Rayne Street and Mahaney Avenue was completed.
Mayor Sue Catron said while there were people who were happy with the new street repairs, some who didn't appreciate the inconvenience.
"I did hear a story about when [the department] was by Reasor's and had the street temporary blocked, drivers got so angry that some driver 'door checked' one of the [crew]," said Catron.
June 30, drainage and street work began on Fox Street, near Hillcrest Avenue and Campbell Road.
