In August, the Cherokee Nation bids farewell to five members of our legislative branch and welcomes new members. Some of the departing councilors reached constitutional term limits, while others chose not to seek reelection in this year's mid-terms, which conclude after runoff July 24. Their admirable service has helped advance progress in Cherokee Nation in the best traditions of the Council.
The Council's leader, Speaker Joe Byrd, completes a 10-year run on the Council after serving as principal chief and eight previous years on the Council. His time in public service extends to the Chief Wilma Mankiller era. Byrd, of Tahlequah, not only saw incredible milestones for our Nation, but he had a hand in so many of them. From gaming to self-governance to our recent historic efforts to revitalize the Cherokee language, Byrd has been a witness to history and he has helped make history.
Harley Buzzard will have served 12 years, the past eight as consecutive years. Buzzard was a superb advocate for Delaware County and other parts of his district. He was an advocate for matters of national interest, including maximizing car tag dollars for education. He asked tough but fair questions, always focused on making the work of the tribe the best it could be.
Mary Baker Shaw leaves office after one term, having made an impact on behalf of Cherokees near and far. Shaw advocated for at-large citizens and community organizations. Together, we crafted programs to boost at-large scholarships and increase the flow of information to citizens living far away from our reservation. She chaired the Health committee during a period of enormous expansion of programs and services.
Janees Taylor concludes two terms representing parts of Mayes and Rogers counties. Taylor's time was marked by a range of local improvements, including more housing and access to job training, to name a couple. She also chaired the Council's Executive and Finance committee, where she not only oversaw record-setting budgets, but helped us navigate the economic and fiscal impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canaan Duncan, of Adair County, leaves office having served less than three years. He leaves an impact that outsizes his short time in office. One of the youngest Council members ever elected, he helped write and advance some of the most important legislation in modern history. From the largest investment in elder home repairs in generations to a historic effort to the largest increase in job training programs in history, his work has helped pave the way for a bright future for Cherokee Nation.
What I appreciate most about these individuals is not that we walked in lockstep on issues. We disagreed from time to time. What I appreciate most is we always worked together to find common ground, to make progress on behalf of those who elected us. We treated each other with respect and in that way showed respect to the citizens. Having served on the Council myself, I know it is a place where its members can make a positive impact on their constituents in a way that seems lost in Washington, D.C., or in state capitols.
In federal and state politics, the goal too often is for one party to tear down the other for short-term gain, often leaving our governing institutions dysfunctional. From time to time, we see the dysfunction of D.C.-style politics creep into Cherokee Nation. Thankfully, this type of cynical "us versus them" politics has been rejected by nearly all of our officials and by voters. The Cherokee Council is a fine institution from which many in Washington, D.C., could learn a great deal about service and cooperation.
A strong, effective Council means a strong, effective democracy. At its best, the Council is a place for ideas to take shape. The Council is a place where citizen legislators can debate the issues, advocate for constituents and reach a consensus on how best to move the Cherokee Nation forward. The Council is a place where members can disagree - even with the chief - and still maintain a focus on service and "gadugi," Cherokee word for "working together." My hope is those who succeed these Council members in office on Inauguration Day share this view.
Chuck Hoskin Jr. is chief of the Cherokee Nation.
