Watching movies and television, reading books and listening to music are among the favored ways to unwind at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook page asked, "What music are you listening to?" A wide variety was cited, from older stuff to newer stuff, and genres from country, bluegrass, rock, hip-hop, pop and gospel.
"Bluegrass. It's music of the hills and flint rocks of the Ozarks. It's our history," Robbie Frank said.
Felicia Adams prefers the modern stuff.
"Anything from the '70s to current day," Adams said. "Ozzy's new one is the top of the list. He's still got it even with health issues."
Others, like Sheila Marie McNeer Gessel, prefer expressions of faith.
"Contemporary Christian and gospel like normal," said McNeer Gessel.
And Stephen Walden says anything from his vinyl collection will do.
"Usually I will listen to '90s stuff when I get home from Reasor's. Stuff like Alice in Chains, Tool, etc.," Derrick Sturgeon said. "Also, a lot of Pink Floyd and various 1980s new wave type of stuff. I am saving The Beatles for when I get burnt out on everything else because they have a huge catalog of stuff that I really enjoy."
Some are listening to favorite radio stations.
"Unfortunately, my husband hooked the stereo up in the shop, so now the entire neighborhood is listening to 103.3 classic rock," Juanita Lewis said.
Current iTunes Top 10 Songs are "Last Time I Say Sorry" by Kane Brown and John Legend; "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd; "Toosie Slide" by Drake; "Lean on Me" by Bill Withers; "Be a Light" by Thomas Rhett (featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban); "Lovely Day" by Bill Withers; "Nobody But You" by Blake Shelton (featuring Gwen Stefani); "I'll Wait" by Kygo and Sasha Sloan; "Ain't No Sunshine" by Bill Withers; and "Rise Up" by Andra Day.
The Spotify U.S. Chart as of April 6 includes "Toosie Slide," by Drake; "The Box," by Roddy Ricch; "Blinding Lights," by The Weeknd; "Blueberry Faygo," by Lil Mosey; "Roses-Imanbek Remix," by SAINt JHN; "WHATS POPPIN," by Jack Harlow; "Don't Start Now," by Dua Lipa; "Find My Way," by DaBaby; "Say So," by Doja Cat,;and "Savage," by Megan Thee Stallion.
The week's top 10 songs on Billboard Hot 100 are "Blinding Lights," by The Weeknd; "The Box," by Roddy Ricch; "Don't Start Now," by Dua Lipa; "Heartless," by The Weeknd; "Circles," by Post Malone; "Life Is Good," by Future (featuring Drake); "Adore You," by Harry Styles; "Intentions," by Justin Bieber (featuring Quavo); "Say So," by Doja Cat; and "Roxanne," by Arizona Zervas.
